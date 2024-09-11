Brent Venables 'Hopeful' Oklahoma WR Nic Anderson Will Return Before SEC play
It sounds as if Oklahoma could be getting one of its best playmakers back on the field soon.
OU coach Brent Venables said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference that standout wide receiver Nic Anderson is practicing again and has a chance to play against Tulane at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Norman. Anderson hasn’t played yet this season through two weeks because of an injury.
“He practiced (Tuesday),” Venables said. “He looked good. Hopefully he’ll continue to progress. He practiced in team setting stuff, so we’re hopeful.”
Earlier this week, Venables also mentioned Anderson on his coach’s show Monday, sounding as if Anderson will be back at least before the Sooners’ SEC opener against Tennessee next week.
"Really soon," Venables said then. “If not this week, then next."
It was also on his coach’s show where Venables initially mentioned that Anderson was dealing with an injury and could miss some time ahead of Week 1. He said then Anderson had been limited at practice but still had “a chance to play” in OU’s 2024 season opener against Temple. That following Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference Venables confirmed Anderson would not be available Week 1. He then also missed last week’s game against Houston.
Anderson, a redshirt sophomore, started the season on the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the top receiver in college football. He was put on notice after a stellar first season.
Anderson caught 31 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns while starting in six games as a redshirt freshman. It was one of the best seasons a freshman OU receiver has ever had, with his 10 touchdown catches being the most ever by a Sooner frosh and setting a Big 12 freshman record. His receiving yards were the second most by an OU freshman.
With Anderson sidelined, Brenen Thompson has been filling that spot. Thompson has recorded six receptions, 58 receiving yards and has caught a touchdown pass in the first two weeks this season.
On top of Anderson being sidelined at receiver, the Sooners will be without Jayden Gibson for the season and Jalil Farooq for 6-8 weeks because of injuries suffered in the preseason and Week 1, respectively.
Purdue transfer Deion Burks has emerged as the top receiver from the decimated group. He’s tied for the second most receiving touchdowns in the SEC with three. All of his touchdowns came in the first half Week 1 against Temple, though, becoming the first Sooner to catch three TDs in his OU debut. Burks has also been Jackson Arnold’s top target with 15. For comparison, the next most is six.
But Burks is also the only for-sure starter from the initial depth chart who has played the first two weeks.
“Honestly, just helping them with the playbook,” Burks said of helping the young guys forced to step in early. “Honestly. I mean, it's a lot coming as a freshman. It's a lot on your plate. Guys go down. You're not expecting to play or get that much snaps, but it's football, and that's what happens. So I mean, I just get in with them, guys building their confidence, and so they could go out there and play loose.”