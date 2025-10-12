Oklahoma Tumbles in Polls Following Red River Reality Check
Oklahoma is moving in the wrong direction following its first loss of the season.
Brent Venables’ Sooners dropped eight spots to No. 14 in the AP Poll, and they slid down to No. 13 in the USA Today Coaches Poll on Sunday.
Quarterback John Mateer was able to return to the lineup against Texas, but OU failed to score a touchdown in the Cotton Bowl for the third time in four years under Venables.
The OU signal caller threw three interceptions while Longhorn quarterback Arch Manning evaded pressure to move the ball on Oklahoma’s defense in the second half of the 23-6 Texas victory.
Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns (4-2, 1-1 SEC) moved back into the top 25 after the win.
Texas landed at No. 21 in the AP Poll and at No. 17 in the coaches poll.
Not only did OU (5-1, 1-1) lose in the Red River Rivalry, but its resume took a hit on Saturday as well.
Michigan lost to Lincoln Riley’s USC 31-13 in Los Angeles, and Auburn fell to Georgia 20-10 on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Wolverines dropped out of both polls following the defeat, meaning the Sooners have no wins over teams currently ranked in the top 25.
But plenty of ranked opponents still lie ahead.
Oklahoma only has one matchup on its schedule against a team currently ranked in the AP Poll, this weekend’s trip to take on South Carolina, before the Sooners try to run the gauntlet.
Following the contest with the Gamecocks, OU will host No. 5 Ole Miss and then travel to Knoxville to battle Josh Heupel’s No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers before the Sooners’ second bye week of the year.
After the open date, Oklahoma will head to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama, which moved up to No. 6 in the AP Poll following its 27-24 win over Missouri.
The Sooners will close the regular season with a pair of home games, first against No. 16 Missouri, and then against No. 10 LSU.
Oklahoma’s contest against South Carolina will kick off at 11:45, and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.