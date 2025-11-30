Oklahoma Closes Regular Season in Great Position in the Polls
Oklahoma must wait until next Sunday to officially see where it lands on the College Football Playoff bracket, but both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll believe the Sooners have done enough to hold onto their spot as a host.
Following Saturday’s gritty 17-13 win over LSU, OU stayed put at No. 8 in both polls.
If the Sooners capture the 8-seed in the CFP, they will host the 9-seed at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on either Dec. 19 or Dec. 20.
John Mateer was able to erase three interceptions with a pair of big completions to help the Sooners complete the comeback on Saturday.
First, he hit Deion Burks on a quick pass and his receiver dashed 45 yards past the Tiger defense to the end zone.
Then with the game on the line, Isaiah Sategna was left uncovered and Mateer connected with him on a deep shot to put OU on top 17-13.
The defense took it from there to secure the win.
Oklahoma will now head back to the CFP for the first time since 2019, and it will be the Sooners’ first trip to the playoff since the competition expanded from four teams to 12 teams.
Read More Oklahoma 17, LSU 13
- Oklahoma is Heading to the College Football Playoff, but Will the Sooners Host?
- Oklahoma’s PFF Grades, Snap Counts After Playoff-Clinching Win over LSU
- Brent Venables Pushes the Right Buttons in November, Oklahoma Headed to College Football Playoff
For the second straight week, Notre Dame blitzed inferior opposition.
The Fighting Irish took down Stanford 49-20 on Saturday night, but they remained at No. 9 behind the Sooners in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll.
The next batch of CFP rankings will be released on Tuesday night ahead of this weekend’s conference championship games.
Results next weekend could see shuffling up and down the College Football Playoff Committee’s Top 12, but so could changes as a result of the coaching carousel.
Lane Kiffin’s drama-filled weekend at Ole Miss could leave the Rebels without a number of key members of the coaching staff, and it’s unclear if the CFP Committee will factor those changes into the Rebels’ ranking.
The top four teams in the rankings following next weekend’s conference championship games will all receive byes in the first round of the CFP.
The teams ranked fifth through eighth will all host first round games, and then the quarterfinal matchups will move to bowl sites on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
The College Football Playoff selection show will begin at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7 on ESPN.