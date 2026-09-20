Oklahoma Tumbles Out of AP Poll Following Victory Over New Mexico

Oklahoma won on Saturday night, but the Sooners’ vulnerabilities were on full display.

Following the 14-6 victory, OU dropped out of the AP Poll.

Brent Venables’ team tumbled from No. 11 to No. 24 following the loss to Michigan, but now the 2-1 Sooners will head to Athens to battle No. 2 Georgia, unranked.

Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs have won 51-straight games against unranked opposition.

OU did hang on at No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, but that won’t make anyone in Norman feel any better about the showing from Ben Arbuckle’s offense against the Lobos.

More concerning is the fact that Oklahoma’s SEC schedule looks more difficult through three weeks of the season.

The Bulldogs and the Longhorns are the top-two ranked teams in the nation. After the Red River Rivalry, OU will return home to host Kentucky, which just physically dominated Texas A&M in a 31-21 victory in College Station.

The Wildcats are receiving more votes (98) than Oklahoma (91) currently.

Perhaps the only silver lining there is that the Aggies, who fell from No. 9 to No. 24 in the AP Poll will travel to Norman late in November.

OU’s road trip to The Swamp looks a bit more complicated after Jon Sumrall’s Florida Gators knocked off Auburn to notch a first conference victory for Sumrall.

The Gators debuted in the AP Poll at No. 21 following the victory.

Ole Miss enjoyed a night that the Rebels will remember forever. Not only were they able to knock off Lane Kiffin after he made the move from Oxford to Baton Rouge, but it also marked another ranked win for the Rebels. Ole Miss was able to take down Louisville in Week 1, and the Cardinals proved to be the real deal on Saturday with their own victory over SMU.

As the Rebels prepare to take their own trip to The Swamp, they are ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll.

OU will travel to Missouri in its regular-season finale, and the Tigers moved up one spot to No. 19. Every one of OU's opponenets in November are currently ranked.

The Sooners will also have to head to Starkville to battle Mississippi State, and the Bulldogs debuted at No. 24 in the AP Poll following their win over South Carolina.

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