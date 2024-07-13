Oklahoma Updates Football Roster With Training Camp Looming
On Saturday morning, Oklahoma released an updated football roster on its website ahead of SEC Media Days.
The update gave observers their first look at a handful of freshmen and transfers making their first appearance on the team's roster and a glimpse of how certain players have progressed over the offseason.
A handful of players in the trenches added weight over the offseason, which should bode well for the Sooners as they head into their inaugural SEC season. With training camp looming, there are multiple takeaways from the roster update.
Febechi Nwaiwu, who will likely start for Bill Bedenbaugh at guard this season, is now listed at 6-foot-4 and 339 pounds after originally weighing in at 326 pounds following his transfer from North Texas last offseason.
Logan Howland, who played tight end in high school before transitioning to offensive tackle in Norman, added 11 pounds and is now up to 317 pounds. Listed at 6-foot-6 with great footwork, Howland has the potential to develop into a talented player under Bedenbaugh, especially now that he has the weight to hold his own against SEC defensive lineman.
Spencer Brown, Jake Taylor, Heath Ozaeta, Jacob Sexton, Michael Tarquin and Eugene Brooks have also added weight across the o-line since the last roster refresh.
The roster update also included SMU center transfer Branson Hickman and 4-star true freshman Eddy Pierre-Louis for the first time. Hickman, who will likely start at center, is listed at 6-foot-2 and 301 pounds while Pierre-Louis is listed at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds.
On defense, the Sooners now have three defensive lineman who weigh at least 300 pounds, an important number as Brent Venables' team heads into the SEC. Veteran interior player Da'Jon Terry is listed at 6-3 and 323 pounds, true freshman Jayden Jackson added five pounds to reach 300 on the dot and TCU transfer Damonic Williams weighed in at 319 pounds.
In addition to the aforementioned players, Gracen Halton, David Stone, Davon Sears, Markus Strong and Ashton Sanders put on weight and are all at least 290 pounds. Stone, in particular, gained 11 pounds and is now listed at 6-3 and 294 pounds.
At defensive end, P.J. Adebawore is up 11 pounds to 251 and freshman Nigel Smith is up 12 pounds to 267.
Linebackers also showed growth, with Kobie McKinzie (up 9 to 241), Sammy Omosigho (up 9 to 236), Kip Lewis (up 7 to 221) and Lewis Carter (up 6 to 227) all adding bulk.
The updated roster also shows which jersey number each newcomer will wear.
After wearing No. 12 during the spring, San Diego State transfer Dez Malone switched to No. 4, true freshman wide receiver Ivan Carreon changed to No. 82 after sporting 24 during spring workouts and true freshman defensive back Eli Bowen has changed to No. 23 after wearing No. 36 in his first semester on campus.
Akron quarterback transfer Steele Wasel will wear No. 14, Williams will wear No. 52 and Hickman will sport No. 51 this fall.
Finally, Saturday's roster update was the first chance for observers to see jersey numbers and measurables for true freshmen who enrolled in the summer.
Walk-on and former Tulsa NOAH standout defensive lineman Mari Atchison is listed at 6-2 and 268 pounds and will wear No. 94, Ace Hodges is listed at 6-1 and 284 pounds and will wear No. 93 after joining the team as a preferred walk-on from Casady (OK), preferred walk-on and Edmond Santa Fe (OK) product Bergin Kysar will wear No. 80 as a true freshman and is listed at 6-3 and 245 pounds.
On the offensive line, former Bixby standout and OU legacy Evan McClure s listed at 6-4 and 275 pounds and will wear No. 74.
In the defensive backfield, Tulsa Union product Devon Jordan is listed at 5-11 and 179 pounds and will wear No. 12 while former Westmoore (OK) standout Mykel Patterson-McDonald measured in at 5-10, 172 pounds and will wear No. 45 this fall.
Norman (OK) product and preferred walk-on Dax Noles comes in at 6-0 and 192 pounds and will sport No. 46 as a true freshman.
On offense, coveted running back Taylor Tatum is listed at 5-10 and 205 pounds and will wear No. 8. Former Heritage Hall (OK) standout Andy Bass is listed at 5-11 and 208 and will wear No. 25, 4-star wideout Zion Ragins measured at 5-8, 145 pounds and will wear No. 26 while fellow true freshman receiver KJ Daniels came in at 5-9 and 152 pounds and will wear No. 28.