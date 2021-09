John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' Big 12 opener against West Virginia.

5:40 p.m.

Whenever you think you've got it bad this year Sooners fans, take a look at Texas A&M, Iowa State, Auburn, Clemson...

-- RC

5:30 p.m.

Oklahoma's pregame warmups have begun. Nickel back Jeremiah Criddell, who has been removed from the official pre-game depth chart, is not warming up with his teammates.

— JH