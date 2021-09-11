Oklahoma-Western Carolina Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' season-opener against Tulane.

The live blog will be updated throughout Saturday's contest between Oklahoma and Tulane.

-------

6:06 p.m.

Latrell McCutchin does indeed start at right corner. Also, Billy Bowman is at nickel again. Two true freshmen start in the Sooner secondary.

-- JH

6:03 p.m.

Lincoln Riley asked for Sooner Nation to come out in full force this week. They have responded. The hype video opened with "Sooner Nation ... WELCOME BAAAAAAACK!"

It's mostly full and I get the feeling this week's crowd is gonna be ready to roar.

-- JH

6:01 p.m.

Newly minted captain Isaiah Thomas dapping up the recruits who line the tunnel entrance for the Sooners on his way to the coin toss.

A.B.C. — Always Be 'Crootin

-- RC

6:00 p.m.

Freshman CB Latrell McCutchin is announced as a "projected" starter.

-- JH

5:59 p.m.

South wind of 10-15 mph, and it's 90 degrees in Norman.

-- JH

5:57 p.m.

National anthem on 9/11 with that flag waving is pretty powerful. Also, OU had what looked like a passenger jet fly over.

-- JH

5:43 p.m.

Western Carolina has finished warmups. They brought a full contingent of 70 players.

-- JH

5:38 p.m.

The press box PA just announced that "about 25 Fletcher's Corny Dogs" had been brought to the press box ... and there was nearly a stampede.

Led by me, of course.

-- JH

5:08 p.m.

About one hour to kickoff. Both teams are on the field for warmups. I'm counting a total of 34 players from Western Carolina.

Last week Oklahoma played 31 players on defense alone.

-- JH