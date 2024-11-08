Oklahoma Wide Receiver Duo Upgraded to Probable on SEC Availability Report
Oklahoma got great news on Thursday’s SEC Availability Report.
Receivers Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks have both been upgraded from questionable to probable for this week’s battle with No. 24 Missouri.
Farooq has been out of the lineup since Week 1, where he virtually played just one drive, and Burks hasn’t seen the field since OU’s Week 4 loss to Tennessee.
Running back Jovantae Barnes maintained his status as questionable for Saturday’s game with the Tigers.
Barnes rushed for 203 yards and three scores last Saturday against Maine, and would be a key piece of Oklahoma’s offensive game plan against the Tigers on Saturday night if he’s able to take the field.
Should Barnes be unable to go, the Sooners will turn to true freshman Taylor Tatum, who has carried the ball 43 times for 239 yards and three scores this year, and Gavin Sawchuk, who was listed as questionable on Thursday’s report.
Right tackle Michael Tarquin was also listed as questionable, and reserve center Joshua Bates was downgraded to doubtful, and OU tackles Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor have already been ruled out of the trip to Columbia, MO.
Defensive end Ethan Downs was listed as probable on Wednesday’s report, but he was removed altogether indicating that he’ll be available to play Saturday.
Missouri’s injury situation isn’t any more clear than on Wednesday.
Starting quarterback Brady Cook is still questionable as the Tigers monitor a wrist injury that saw Cook exit their last game against Alabama.
Missouri leading rusher Nate Noel is also still questionable, which would be another major blow to Eli Drinkwitz’ offense.