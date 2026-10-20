Oklahoma WR Manny Choice Hopes to 'Build On' Breakout Performance

NORMAN — Sophomore wide receiver Manny Choice was arguably Oklahoma’s brightest star on offense in the Sooners’ 21-13 loss to No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday.

Choice caught five passes for a game-high 98 yards. Coming into Saturday’s contest, he had caught only three passes for 24 yards. During his freshman season, he didn’t log a single reception.

The wide receiver has been buried on the depth chart since arriving in Norman. And despite the loss, Choice admitted that his breakout game against the Wildcats was memorable.

“It felt great,” Choice said. “Just practice habits becoming game reality. I’m trying to build on that.”

Early in the game, the Wildcats struggled to contain Choice.

He logged an 18-yard reception on the Sooners’ first drive, helping OU get on the board with the field goal. In the second quarter, he got OU into scoring position with a 34-yard reception. The Sooners eventually cashed in on that possession with a touchdown strike from John Mateer to Rocky Beers.

According to Choice, the entire offense was operating smoothly in the first half — and that allowed him to announce his arrival.

“John was finding his guys, finding his playmakers,” Choice said. “Offensive line (was) blocking well, running backs (were) getting those extra yards, receivers (were) doing well on perimeter blocking, just tying everything together.”

The second half, however, was forgettable for OU’s offense.

Mateer threw three interceptions as the Sooners scored only three points over the final 30 minutes. Oklahoma punted three times as the Wildcats were able to rally and earn their eight-point victory.

Choice, though, stayed productive. He registered an 18-yard reception on the Sooners’ final drive and helped them convert on fourth-and-long.

Even as OU’s offense faltered, Choice stayed engaged.

“You can’t plan for mishaps and stuff like that,” Choice said. “You just keep playing and controlling what you can control and going your hardest.”

Despite OU’s offensive struggles, Choice has plenty of confidence.

Late in the Sooners’ 41-13 loss to Georgia, Choice caught a touchdown pass from Mateer. That play did nothing to change the game’s outcome, but it reinforced Choice’s belief that he could contribute in the SEC — and he carried that with him against Kentucky.

“I was grateful for the opportunity, getting in there and getting my first touchdown,” Choice said.

Oklahoma will now look to take the first-half positives from the Kentucky game into their road tilt with Mississippi State.

And Choice hopes to give OU’s middling offense a jolt in a hostile environment.

“I’m just trying to build on it,” Choice said. “We want those passing yards, we want those rushing yards, we want those explosives. Really just building on everything.”

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