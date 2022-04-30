Skip to main content

Oklahoma WR Mike Woods Picked by Browns

The former Arkansas transfer was productive in his one season in Norman.

Oklahoma wide receiver Mike Woods is off to Cleveland.

The Browns on Saturday selected the former Sooner and one-time Arkansas Razorback with the 24th pick of the sixth round, No. 202 overall.

In Cleveland, Woods will be reunited with defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, who was previously selected by the club in the fourth round.

Woods caught 35 passes for 400 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Sooners last year after transferring from Arkansas.

In Fayetteville, Woods caught 83 passes for 1,248 yards and scored eight TDs.

Woods earned honorable mention All-Big 12 Conference from the league’s coaches after playing in 11 games with nine starts.

His senior year at OU included a career-high eight catches for 86 yards against West Virginia. He also hauled in three for 75 yards against TCU.

