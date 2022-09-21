Oklahoma's Key Lawrence Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week

Oklahoma safety Key Lawrence was named the Lott IMPACT® Trophy Player of the Week behind his strong performance against Nebraska last weekend.

Lawrence, a junior, recorded six tackles, an interception, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in Oklahoma’s 49-14 win over the Cornhuskers.

According to the trophy’s website, the Lott IMPACT Trophy is given to players who “demonstrate excellence in the field of athletics and recognizes college football’s Defensive Player of the Year who best exemplifies the IMPACT acronym: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.” The trophy itself is given to the recipient at the end of the season, but a Player of the Week is common throughout.

Lawrence has been a massive part of Oklahoma’s defense so far this fall. On Saturday, though, he wasn’t even listed as a starter. The Sooners rotate quite a bit in the secondary, so it could’ve just been giving Nebraska a different look, but Lawrence clearly made the most out of his opportunities.

A season ago, the Tennessee transfer notched 47 total tackles and three forced fumbles while playing multiple positions. Now locked in at safety, Lawrence seems to have found a home and will be a big part of Oklahoma’s game plan moving forward.

Other nominees for Player of the Week that Lawrence beat out included Alabama’s Will Anderson, Jack Campbell from Iowa, Ohio State’s Ronnie Hickman, Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson and LSU DE BJ Ojulari.