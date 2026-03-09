Familiar Faces Jonathan Hatton Jr. and Deland McCullough Aim to Improve Oklahoma Run Game

NORMAN — Freshman running back Jonathan Hatton Jr.'s journey to Oklahoma wasn't typical, but anyone whose followed recruiting more than a few years knows high school players can change their minds. It helps when family and friends are there to bounce off ideas.

"I did a lot of thinking," Hatton said during Oklahoma's spring media day. "Talking to my parents about it. At the end, felt like Oklahoma was the best fit for me."

Of course, that fit included then-running backs coach DeMarco Murray whose now off to coach running backs for the Kansas City Chiefs.

During National Signing Day last December, Brent Venables praised Murray for sticking with Hatton, saying Murray "did a great job staying in touch with the family," despite his decommittment and subsequent verbal commitment to Texas A&M.

Jonathan Hatton Jr., Demarco Murray | Photo via Jonathan Hatton Jr.'s X account

Hatton, while close to Murray understood why the former Sooners assistant made his decision to leave Norman.

"It was definitely sad to see coach Murray leave," Hatton said. "He did what was best for him and his family.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

As fate would have it, Hatton would trade Murray for another coach who recruited him hard from Notre Dame. Deland McCullough steps in to replace Murray and return the Sooner running back room back to where it belongs.

Coach McCullough was actually recruiting me when he was at Notre Dame," Hatton said. "I was already familiar with him. I’m excited."

Hatton mentioned the running backs McCullough has developed into the NFL like Audric Estimé, Tevin Coleman and Jordan Howard—soon-to-be Jeremiyah Love—as reasons why he's not too upset about having a new coach.

"He’ll be a great fit for us," Hatton said. "Based off the stuff he’s shown us, based off the running backs he’s put in the league. I’m excited.

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Deland McCullough against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock returning—totalling nearly 90 percent of Oklahoma's rushing production from a year ago—even a freshman like Hatton can play a large part in improving the OU run game. Both Blaylock and Robinson played (and started) as freshmen, why not Hatton?

"They’ve been talking about (improving the running game) since the last season when they were recruiting me," Hatton said. "I think we have something good for next year."

As spring football approaches, McCullough will have plenty of talented backs to work with. Hatton is near the top of that list.