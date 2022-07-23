Skip to main content

OT Payton Kirkland Picks Texas Over Oklahoma and Others

The highly touted offensive tackle recruit from Orlando verbally committed to Texas on Saturday.

Another top offensive tackle is off the board.

Payton Kirkland, a 6-foot-7, 345-pound prospect from Orlando, committed to the Texas over Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Miami and Michigan State on Saturday.

Kirkland was in Norman for an official visit during the ChampU Family BBQ in June, but opted to go in a different direction.

With the class Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has put together, the Sooners won’t have to lose much sleep over the decision.

Elite tackle Cayden Green headlines the current crop of o-line commits, alongside Joshua Bates, Heath Ozaeta and Logan Howland.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The four offensive line commitments verbally pledged in the 2023 class matches the total number of high school offensive lineman the Sooners have signed in the past two recruiting cycles.

As a result, Bedenbaugh has had to repeatedly turn to the transfer portal over the past two offseasons to bring in quality depth.

The Sooners still have more opportunities to close out July on a high, as Oklahoma has earned seven commitments already this month. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

FB - Tawee Walker
Football

2022 Oklahoma Breakout Player: RB Tawee Walker

By John E. Hoover11 hours ago
Joshua Eaton
Football

To Brent Venables, Oklahoma CB Joshua Eaton is Now 'Serious About His Future'

By John E. Hoover23 hours ago
FB - Brayden Willis
Football

Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis Named to Mackey Award Watch List

By Josh CallawayJul 22, 2022 12:35 PM EDT
SB - Fale Aviu
Softball

Report: Oklahoma's Fale Aviu to Join North Carolina's Coaching Staff

By Ryan ChapmanJul 22, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
SB - Grace Lyons, 2022 WCWS
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Grace Lyons Added to U.S. National Team Roster

By Josh CallawayJul 21, 2022 9:08 PM EDT
Bryan Harsin SEC
Football

SEC Coaches Eager to Welcome 'Two Really Good Programs' in Oklahoma and Texas

By John E. HooverJul 21, 2022 4:28 PM EDT
Kyler Murray - Dallas (run)
Football

Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Signs Historic Contract Extension With Arizona

By John E. HooverJul 21, 2022 2:48 PM EDT
Dillon Gabriel UCF
Football

Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel Talks Dillon Gabriel: 'They're Getting a Great QB'

By John E. HooverJul 21, 2022 1:49 PM EDT