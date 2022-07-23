OT Payton Kirkland Picks Texas Over Oklahoma and Others

Another top offensive tackle is off the board.

Payton Kirkland, a 6-foot-7, 345-pound prospect from Orlando, committed to the Texas over Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Miami and Michigan State on Saturday.

Kirkland was in Norman for an official visit during the ChampU Family BBQ in June, but opted to go in a different direction.

With the class Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has put together, the Sooners won’t have to lose much sleep over the decision.

Elite tackle Cayden Green headlines the current crop of o-line commits, alongside Joshua Bates, Heath Ozaeta and Logan Howland.

The four offensive line commitments verbally pledged in the 2023 class matches the total number of high school offensive lineman the Sooners have signed in the past two recruiting cycles.

As a result, Bedenbaugh has had to repeatedly turn to the transfer portal over the past two offseasons to bring in quality depth.

The Sooners still have more opportunities to close out July on a high, as Oklahoma has earned seven commitments already this month.

