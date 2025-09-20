OU GameDay: Which Sooners Could Fly Under the Radar in the SEC Opener Against Auburn?
LB Kip Lewis
Maybe it’s not fair to say the guy who beat both Alabama schools last year with interception returns for touchdowns — “Kip Six,” it’s called now — is under the radar. But away from the obvious game-winner on The Plains last year, we’re thinking about how players and coaches talked in the spring and fall camp in 2024, about how the Sooner defense was getting the best of the Sooner offense in practice. Now, of course, it’s obvious. But in the moment, the OU defense was way ahead of their offensive counterparts, in part, because they frequently took the football away in live scrimmage periods. Kip Lewis was one of the most frustrating of all of OU defenders for his ability to surprise people with his athleticism and explosion and his ability to make plays on the football. Jackson Arnold no doubt remembers those days all too well.
— John E. Hoover
S Peyton Bowen
Virtually every member of OU’s defense knows Jackson Arnold, but the Bowen brothers go even further back with the Auburn quarterback. They were high school teammates, and Peyton Bowen’s bond with Arnold was crucial in his recruitment. Oklahoma’s defense has yet to force a turnover this season, and it would be poetic for the first one of the year to come courtesy of a Bowen interception — especially after he posted the famous Kobe Bryant/Pau Gasol video to his Instagram story on Friday night. Bowen has been excellent so far in 2025, and he’s due for another game-changing play like the ones he regularly delivered as a freshman.
— Ryan Chapman
Read More Oklahoma vs. Auburn
- Oklahoma Secondary Thriving so far, but Auburn Could Challenge Sooners Deep
- Why Oklahoma is So Fired Up to Welcome Back Jackson Arnold
- Can John Mateer Stretch TD Streak? Ryan Aber's Three Bold Predictions for Oklahoma-Auburn
WR Ivan Carreon
Oklahoma had receivers Keontez Lewis and Zion Kearney on the availability report this week, but even though the duo has been cleared for action on Saturday, sophomore wide receiver Ivan Carreon could be someone that the Sooners lean on. Carreon has played in all three games of 2025 thus far, but he has yet to record a catch. He nearly came down with a one-handed, highlight-reel catch in the third quarter of OU’s game against Temple, but the ball just slipped out of his left hand. Carreon led OU in receiving in the 2024 Armed Forces Bowl, finishing the game with 72 yards. Carreon is listed at 6-6 and 224 pounds. His size gives John Mateer and the Sooners another sizable weapon in addition to tight end Jaren Kanak. With speedy guys like Deion Burks and Isaiah Sategna and bigger guys like Kanak and Carreon could diversify OU’s offense against a strong Auburn defense.
— Carson Field
OG Eddy Pierre-Louis
With the Sooners' offensive line suffering a rash of injuries that has a handful of players expected to play significant roles this season on the shelf or questionable Saturday, OU will need to dip into its depth. Even with Jake Maikkula set to go at center, the Sooners must be ready to shuffle some things around inside. That could include a bigger role for Pierre-Louis, the sophomore who battled for a starting spot before the season. Pierre-Louis started the opener at left guard but Heath Ozaeta started the last two. This could be where EPL gets another chance to shine.
— Ryan Aber
DE Marvin Jones Jr.
Defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. appeared on this week’s availability report, but he’s set to participate on Saturday. In the event Jones Jr. is available, his role will be expanded with the first half suspension of edge rusher R Mason Thomas. In three games, Jones Jr. has been impressive for the Oklahoma defense. But for at least a single half, he will be looked upon to help stop the Auburn Tigers’ offensive attack and make Jackson Arnold's day miserable. But that's been a role he's struggled with in the past. As a former five-star recruit, Jones Jr. entered college with high expectations, most he was unable to meet. This led to his career as a journeyman playing for Georgia and Florida State before ending up in Norman. If the Sooner edge rusher can maintain his steady play while Thomas watches from the sideline, the Tigers will likely be playing a style they don't want — having Arnold throw downfield.
— Brady Trantham