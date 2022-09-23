Skip to main content

OU-Kansas State: Three Keys to the Game

Win the Turnover Battle ... Protect Gabriel ... Third Downs, Red Zone

Win the Turnover Battle

Oklahoma has given the football away just one time this year, and that was a botched handoff/read between the backup quarterback and a backup running back late in the Nebraska game.

Billy Bowman may need more takeaways.

Billy Bowman may need more takeaways.

That trend has to continue if OU is going to beat Kansas State.

The Wildcats are tied for ninth nationally in turnover margin (plus 1.67 per game, same as OU) and rank 17th in the nation with seven takeaways in three games (OU is tied for 26th with six). 

Players like Billy Bowman, Key Lawrence and Danny Stutsman have the ability to rip the football out and make plays on the ball in the air for Oklahoma, and they might be required to do so, as K-State QB Adrian Martinez has a history of being sloppy with the football.

K-State is a program that wins in the margins — special teams yardage, penalties, turnovers — so Oklahoma needs to continue being sharp with the football and opportunistic on defense.

Protect Gabriel

Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is a legitimate All-America candidate and a likely first-round draft pick. 

Dillon Gabriel got good protection at Nebraska.

Dillon Gabriel got good protection at Nebraska.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, he’s quick, powerful, explosive, smart, instinctive and ferocious at the point of attack. He already has 2.5 quarterback sacks this season, and racked up 11 last year — now at 14.5 in his career. He also forced an eye-popping six fumbles last season and already has one in 2022. He’s a force of nature, and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel must avoid meeting him at all costs.

That puts a lot of responsibility on offensive tackles Anton Harrison, Wanya Morris and Tyler Guyton to be better than ever in pass pro.

The Sooners’ pass protection has been good but not great this year, and Gabriel has gotten himself sacked a few times as well. Cleaning up that element of the pass game is paramount to OU avoiding an upset.

Third Downs, Red Zone

Scoring will be at a premium. Through three games, Kansas State has put together one of college football’s stingiest defenses.

FB - Zach Schmit

The Sooners don't want to rely on Zach Schmit field goals to beat K-State.

Not that Sooner Nation should become accustomed to missed kicks, but new kicker Zach Schmit misfired on a 39-yard field goal last week at Nebraska, so the Oklahoma offense absolutely must cash in on third-down conversions and red zone opportunities. 

Kansas State held Tulane to 1-for-12 on third down last week, and the Wildcats rank 15th in the nation in third-down conversion defense.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, has been middling on third down, ranking 47th nationally at just 44.4 percent, and converting just nine touchdowns (and two field goals) on 12 red zone trips (38th nationally). 

The Sooners can’t count on a bunch of field goals to win their first Big 12 game of Brent Venables’ career. 

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Week 4 Preview
Football

WATCH: Week 4 Oklahoma-Kansas State Preview

By Josh Callaway
Brent Venables-Nebraska
Football

Oklahoma-Kansas State: One Big Thing

By John E. Hoover
Generic - OU lights
Football

Why Oklahoma's LED Lights, Other New Traditions Are a 'Game Changer' for the Sooners

By John E. Hoover
FB - Offensive Line, Andrew Raym, McKade Mettauer, Anton Harrison, Savion Byrd
Football

Oklahoma Offensive Line Meshing Together Just in Time for 'Challenge' Against Kansas State

By Josh Callaway
Jaren Kanak
Football

Potential is One Thing, but Oklahoma LB Jaren Kanak Did His Best Work So Far On the Field

By Ross Lovelace
Brent Venables Kent 2
Football

Brent Venables' Aggressive Nature Shaping Oklahoma's Fourth Down Philosophy

By Ryan Chapman
Bob Stoops, Alamo Bowl
Football

Former Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops Speaks on End of Bedlam; 'We're Going to Be Fine'

By Josh Callaway
USATSI_19063930
Football

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 144

By Josh Callaway