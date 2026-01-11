How Are Oklahoma's Linebackers Shaking Up After Cole Sullivan's Addition?

Brent Venables knows a thing or two about linebacking.

If you follow a team run by a former linebacker and long-time successful defensive coordinator, linebacker is probably the position group most would assume he could rebuild the quickest.

Fortunately for soon-to-be fifth-year head coach, 2026's outlook for the linebackers is less of a rebuilding job and more of a retooling job.

The immediate task for Oklahoma is waiting — waiting to see if Kip Lewis announces his return. So far, there’s been no word on whether he’ll choose to play one more season in Norman, but the underclassmen deadline to declare for the NFL Draft is quickly approaching on Jan. 14.

Should Lewis return, the Sooners retain a player who's logged over 200 combined tackles. A player that has done nothing short of make a play the moment he stepped onto the field in 2022, Lewis has been the heartbeat of a swarming Oklahoma defense in the wake of Danny Stutsman's graduation following the 2024 season.

More importantly, if Lewis decides to give it another run in 2026 at OU, the retooling job won't be as tiresome for Venables this offseason.

Kobie McKinzie has already landed at Northwestern and Owen Heinecke still awaits a ruling from the NCAA — but with recent denials from the collegiate governing body for players like Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris, optimism is growing faint could be growing faint on his return.

Even the linebacker/safety hybrid position dubbed "cheetah" is losing Kendal Daniels. But with Reggie Powers returning, the depth is in a good place.

Simply put, Lewis' return means newcomers like former Michigan Wolverine Cole Sullivan and lower classmen like James Nesta and Taylor Heim will have someone to follow. As of now, Oklahoma general manager and Venables may want to bring in another experienced player at the position from the portal.

With Sullivan, you're only worried about questions regarding if he can fit well alongside Lewis and whomever secures consistent playing time within Venables' scheme. The third-year player registered 48 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three interceptions and two sacks in 11 games last year. That''s production that breeds confidence for a smooth transition.

Best case scenario, OU gets Lewis, Sullivan — and for the sake of the definition of the word "best" — and Heinecke back also. That's a great trio that allows Nesta, Heim and other young players the space to grow into roles they potentially can carve out over the offseason.

The worst case scenario? Lewis chooses Sunday football and the NCAA classifies three lacrosse games as four college football games, rendering Heinecke ineligible for 2026.

Is Sullivan ready for the task at hand? To not only learn Venables' schemes in an offseason, but to fill the massive void left by Lewis and the combined efforts of Heinecke and McKinzie?

Considering the reported recruiting effort Venables underwent to secure Sullivan's signature, he must believe so.

But is Sullivan also good enough to raise the levels of Nesta or Heim? That answer will have to wait until the fall, but what exactly do the Sooners have in those players?

Nesta appeared in five games in 2025 and logged six combined tackles and a tackle for loss in limited action. At 6-3, 230 pounds is one of the bigger linebackers Venables will have — Stutsman being slightly larger at a similar height but at 240 pounds. Nesta redshirted in his true freshman season in 2024 and will have an opportunity this offseason to gain a foothold on playing time.

Last offseason, it was Taylor Wein at edge rusher — could it be Nesta's offseason to shine?

Heim showed some promise in equally limited action. In five games, Heim registered 12 total tackles and an assisted sack. The Bethany High School product is even larger than Nesta at 6-6 and poses some unique traits with his size. But, time may be Heim's biggest hurdle as last offseason was all about gaining good weight on his frame.

Confidence should be high no matter what state the Sooners find their linebacker room in once Spring football begins. This is a Venables-led team after all.

But waiting for a decision that could greatly influence the trajectory of that room surely isn't a comfortable feeling. OU feels great about its player development and its efforts at bringing in reinforcements from the portal.

Still, Venables has rebuilt a defense before — and done it on much shakier ground. Whether Lewis chooses to run it back or chase his NFL dreams, or Heinecke doesn't get a favorable ruling, Venables won’t blink. He didn't before.