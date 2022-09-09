Oklahoma Sooners

Skip to main content

OU-Kent State: Our Picks

The AllSooners staff picks Oklahoma's game against Kent State. The Sooners and Golden Flashes kick off at 6 p.m.
2022 AllSooners staff

John Hoover

Kent State has a lot of talent on offense. RB Marquez Cooper rushed for more than 1,200 yards last season, and WR Dante Cephus had more than 1,200 yards receiving. As a team, the Golden Flashes rushed for almost 4,000 yards. New QB Collin Schlee threw for 178 yards and a touchdown last week at Washington. Coach Sean Lewis will want to execute a high-tempo attack and the Flashes will try to match OU score for score. Defensively, it’s a different story. Kent State last season ranked 121st in scoring, 116th in rushing, 116th in passing and 124th in total defense. A change at the coordinator spot and seven returning starters should help. But expect Dillon Gabriel and the Oklahoma offense to feast.

Final: Oklahoma 56, Kent State 24

Ryan Chapman

Coming off a workmanlike season opener, the Sooners should once again control every aspect of the game. After getting out the Week 1 jitters, expect an improved showing from the offensive line to help prevent the second-quarter woes Oklahoma faced last Saturday. Kent State is going to try and match OU’s tempo, so things could once again get out of hand early if Brent Venables’ defense can hold up early on, paving the way for another Oklahoma blowout.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Final: Oklahoma 55, Kent State 17

Josh Callaway

The Golden Flashes are a decent team, having been picked to win their division in the MAC preseason poll. But this absolutely should be another walkover win for Oklahoma. Not much went right for Kent State in their season opener against Washington, with their pass defense being perhaps the most alarming. The Huskies threw it all over the yard on their secondary, which can't bode well for them against Dillon Gabriel and the bevy of receiving talent the Sooners possess. Fireworks will be on display under the lights on Saturday night as Oklahoma strikes for multiple big plays down the field and the OU defense continues the promising physicality and level of play we saw last week as Oklahoma rolls to another easy win and a 2-0 start to the Brent Venables era.

Final: Oklahoma 55, Kent State 17

Ross Lovelace

Prediction here 

Final: 

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Dillon Gabriel, Chris Murray
Football

OU-Kent State: One Big Thing

By John E. Hoover
OU-Kent State Preview
Football

WATCH: Week 2 Oklahoma-Kent State Preview

By Josh Callaway
FB - Key Lawrence, Iowa State
Football

Oklahoma's Key Lawrence and Billy Bowman are Finding Stability at Safety

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Zach Schmit
Football

Oklahoma K Zach Schmit Shaking Off Early Nerves And 'Ready to Go' When Needed

By Josh Callaway
Danny Stutsman
Football

Brent Venables' Heart to Heart With Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman Led to Breakthrough

By Ross Lovelace
Generic-softball fans
Football

How To Watch: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

By Ross Lovelace
FB - Dillon Gabriel, UTEP Miners
Football

Oklahoma, One of the Progenitors of Tempo Offense, is Back in the Fast Lane vs. Flashes

By John E. Hoover
Jeff Lebby, Davis Beville
Football

Talent, Patience and Ups and Downs Have Led QB Davis Beville to Oklahoma

By John E. Hoover