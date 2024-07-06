OU Recruiting: Oklahoma Misses Out on 4-star OL
On Saturday, 4-star Mesquite Horn (TX) offensive lineman Lamont Rogers announced his commitment to Missouri.
The coveted prospect's decision comes just two days after Rogers included the Sooners in his top six schools alongside Missouri, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State and SMU. Rogers would have been a huge addition for Bill Bedenbaugh and company, especially alongside the solid o-line class OU has already assembled.
Rogers took an official visit to Norman in June and has visited the Sooners' campus multiple times throughout the past year.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, the Dallas-area product is rated the No. 60 overall prospect and No. 7 offensive tackle in the 2025 recruiting class, according to On3's Industry Ranking. The 4-star recruit will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio in early January 2025.
In addition to being a star on the gridiron, Rogers is also a standout on the basketball court for the Jaguars.
Rogers would have been the fourth offensive lineman to join Bedenbaugh's 2025 group alongside 4-star Bridgeland (TX) offensive tackle Ryan Fodje, 4-star Skyridge (UT) guard Darius Afalava and 3-star Melissa (TX) center Owen Hollenbeck.
Instead, the Sooners will have to focus their energy on other offensive tackles in the 2025 recruiting class. Oklahoma is still in the mix for Lewisville (TX) 5-star Michael Fasusi and Blue Valley Northwest (KS) 5-star Andrew Babalola as more prospects in the current cycle continue to come off the board.
Rogers is the second head-to-head loss that Brent Venables and company has suffered at the hands of Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers on the recruiting trail after 5-star edge rusher Williams Nwaneri chose Missouri over the Sooners last August.
Additionally, former Sooners offensive lineman Cayden Green transferred to Columbia in December after starting the back half of his freshman season in Norman.
Despite missing out on Rogers, OU still has the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation and trail only Ohio State, Alabama and Notre Dame, according to Rivals.