BREAKING: Four-Star OT Lamont Rogers has Committed to Missouri, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’7 320 OT from Mesquite, TX chose the Tigers over Oklahoma, Texas, & Texas A&M



Ranked as a Top 60 Recruit (No. 7 OT) per On3 Industry



“MIZ”🐯https://t.co/mBTtLY13YB pic.twitter.com/jJfEo0odUE