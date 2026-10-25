Peyton Bowen Dealt With 'a Little Stinger' Following Late Interception, Exit

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Peyton Bowen has been exceptional over the last few weeks. Saturday's 23-15 was a continuation of the superb play.

His fourth-quarter interception in the end zone all but slammed the door shut on a desperate Mississippi State comeback. Bowen's 24-yard return set up the offense to extend their lead to 23-7 following a Tate Sandell field goal.

But Bowen appeared to sustain an injury to his right leg on the return. He spent the rest of the game on the stationary bike and was not a participant on the Sooners' final two defensive possessions.

Following the game, Brent Venables and the man himself did not seem too alarmed about anything.

"I’m chilling. It was just like a little stinger," Bowen said after the game.

It is a good sign that Bowen was made available to the media following the game. Typically, injured players forgo any interview sessions. They'll receive treatment and then head to the team bus.

"I think he’s good," Venables said. "I haven’t talked to the trainers or anybody. I know he didn’t come right back in, but I think he’ll be fine."

Despite exiting early, Bowen's performance on Saturday afternoon kept the Bulldogs grasping for any positive momentum. Mississippi State was 1-11 on third down and 2-5 on fourth. Bowen was in on three of those stops — two on third down and a fourth-down tackle.

Bowen finished the day with seven total tackles, three solo and the interception.

"He had some fabulous tackles today in space, some one-on-ones, and a fantastic interception in zone coverage in the end zone," Venables said. "It means everything, he’s playing his best football. That’s what you want from a guy in his last year. He’s been ultra-consistent, tough, and physical, and he’s made a ton of game-changing plays. He’s the guy we recruited, hoping he’d become."

Venables credited assistant secondary coach Xavier Brewer with giving Bowen and the safeties some visual inspiration to make impactful plays.

"There are probably three or four NFL safeties who have ripped the ball out of the sky like that. Peyton did that today," Venables said.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables walks to midfield after beating Mississippi State. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

"It was a do-or-die situation for them," Bowen said. "I'm just making sure I stay on top of everything. I stayed on top and saw the quarterback throw the ball and made the play."

In addition to Bowen, cheetah Reggie Powers III left the game in the third quarter. He limped off the field, which forced Venables to burn a timeout. He had his right hamstring taped on the sideline as he routinely tried to stretch it out.

Jeremiah Newcombe came in and replaced Powers for the remainder of the game.

Linebacker Cole Sullivan also went down in the first half with a leg injury and never returned.

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