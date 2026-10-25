Michael Fasusi's Return, for One Week, Made Oklahoma's Offense Look Functional

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Oklahoma (4-3, 2-2) was never going to make vast strides on offense. Six games into the season, the Sooners' offense is what it is — not very good.

But against Mississippi State, OU got Michael Fasusi back. Having a former five-star with a projected future featuring a lot of money playing professional football is going to make things better.

At least on Saturday, in Oklahoma's 23-15 win over Mississippi State, the Sooners made the most of Fasusi's return. With him anchoring the offensive line, OU exploded for 467 yards of total offense — the most yardage Oklahoma has earned in a conference game since joining the SEC.

"It’s a blessing man. All glory to God, just trusting the process, you know," Fasusi said after the game. "Just playing by my teammates, it’s a blessing.”

Fasusi not only started, but he looked like the same player everyone remembers from the end of last season, when he capped off an impressive freshman campaign at left tackle. Fasusi was routinely driving forward against his man, had normal range of motion with his arm and shoulder and finished plays.

"Seeing my results that I’m healed, I’m blessed," Fasusi said. "I can go out here and just dominate. Thankful for my parents who are just continuing to instill confidence in me."

Brent Venables complimented Fasusi afterwards, saying that if the player could make the decision, he would have made a return to play "several weeks ago."

"Just his leadership, his spirit," Venables said. "Obviously, he’s a really good player, and everybody loves Mike. We’ve been ravaged with injuries there, and to be able to get a guy like Mike back means a lot for John (Mateer), the offensive line, leadership, toughness.”

Speaking of Mateer, he not only played well, but he looked the best he's looked this season. From a pocket awareness standpoint, Mateer navigated the Bulldogs' pass rush well — extending drives on third downs multiple times.

Fasusi had a lot to do with that.

"His presence is huge and he locked it down today, which does not surprise me," Mateer said. "He's a great player and a good friend. Seeing him be so excited, and in the fourth quarter, giving him a hug in the locker room. He's worked through a lot and he's back and he's playing well."

Of course, even with the good news, Oklahoma couldn't escape today without another injury on the offensive line.

Michael Fasusi warming up in Starkville. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Center Jake Maikkula went down with an apparent leg injury in the third quarter. He walked off the field slowly, slightly aided by the Oklahoma training staff. Maikkula spent quite a bit of time in the trainers' tent before exiting and standing on the sideline in full uniform. Backup center Caleb Nitta finished the game at center.

Now, with Ryan Fodje and Eddy Pierre-Louis both trying to return after missing the game in Starkville, Fasusi's return couldn't have come at a more opportune time.

"I think it speaks to the investment that Michael Fasusi has in his teammates and in this program," Ben Arbuckle said. "He hadn’t really done much the last 7-8 weeks, and I just think it speaks to his investment of how he came out and how he played today.

"It means a lot to this offense. It means a lot to this team. It means a lot to that offensive line. I’m in awe of that kid every day."

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