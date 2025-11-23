Peyton Bowen's Blocked Kick Changed Oklahoma's Fortunes Against Missouri
NORMAN — A four-play sequence completely flipped Saturday’s contest between No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 22 Missouri.
Leading 3-0, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz looked like he was going to go for it on fourth-and-3 from the Oklahoma 17-yard line.
The Tigers were ready to snap the ball out of a timeout, but Brent Venables halted play with a timeout of his own.
After the break, Missouri elected to kick the field goal, but OU safety Peyton Bowen came screaming in off the edge and blocked the kick.
“It was—they kind of like tried to test us,” Bowen said after the Sooners’ 17-6 win. “So, I know they’re going to come out in some tricky stuff, and whenever they called timeout and then like Coach BV saw that; that’s how people are whenever they play us.
“They got to get our eyes wrong and do some other stuff, but having that blocked field goal, I feel like was a real turn of the tide in that game. They were doing pretty good on offense; I’m not going to lie.”
Bowen’s block gave the ball back to OU’s offense, and three plays later, John Mateer and Isaiah Sategna connected on a slant that the Oklahoma receiver took 87 yards to the house.
It gave the Sooners their first lead of the day — an advantage they refused to relinquish.
“What a great play that was,” Venables said. “… It really created a spark.
“… Huge play you get against the defense the quality of Missouri. You can create an explosive play, hit a guy on a runner and make some guys miss and leaves ‘em. An 80-yard… touchdown. That's a huge play in these kinds of games, absolutely.”
Sategna’s touchdown represented a big chunk of OU’s 276 total yards of offense.
Mateer completed just 13-of-29 passes for 86 yards and another score outside of the completion to Sategna, but it set in motion a five-minute stretch that saw the Sooners take a 14-3 lead.
“Really good design that (Ben) Arbuckle came up with and we got man like we wanted,” Mateer said. ”And I knew there was a backer underneath I had to navigate, and I did. Luckily, put it on his nose and he was able to run. … Bye, see ya. He’s really fast.”
The sequence has become a familiar formula for the Sooners.
Oklahoma’s offense has endured its fair share of struggles, but across this three-game winning streak, Mateer and his unit have often figured out how to brush struggles aside and put points on the board following a big special teams play or a defensive turnover.
And with OU one game away from a return to the College Football Playoff, the Sooners would be more than happy to replicate that formula one more time next week against LSU (2:30 p.m., ABC).
“Winning is the goal and it's all that matters," Mateer said. “Like, some people would say we should win pretty, and that's a good (Missouri) defense, and that’s a good team, you know? So I'm proud of the guys and proud of the offense.”