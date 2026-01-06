Former Oklahoma DB Marcus Wimberly Will Transfer to Big 12 School

After only one season at OU, defensive back Marcus Wimberly is reportedly headed to the Rocky Mountains.

Wimberly, a safety who enrolled at OU as part of the Class of 2025, announced that he has committed to Utah via the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Wimberly came to Oklahoma as a 4-star recruit, per Rivals and On3, while 247Sports graded him as a 3-star. The Bauxite, AR, native was one of two players from Arkansas that the Sooners signed in their 2025 class, along with defensive back Omarion Robinson.

Wimberly did not appear in any games for Oklahoma during his lone season with the program.

Though Wimberly was a highly touted prospect in 2025, the Sooners are in fairly good shape at safety, as they are set to return Peyton Bowen, Michael Boganowski and Jaydan Hardy in 2026.

The defensive back will join a Utah program that is going through a significant transition.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Loses Former Starting Wide Receiver to the Transfer Portal, per Report

Finally Healthy, Peyton Bowen Emerged as a Difference-Maker at Safety for Oklahoma in 2025

Oklahoma Keeps Landing Portal Players, Earns Commitment from Oregon DB, per Report

Longtime coach Kyle Whittingham stepped down from his post after the 2025 regular season and took the head coaching job at Michigan a couple of weeks later. Utah hired Morgan Scalley, who spent a decade as the Utes’ defensive coordinator, to be its next head coach on Dec. 13.

The Utes finished the regular season 10-2 and No. 15 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Wimberly is one of five defensive backs from Oklahoma’s roster that have entered the transfer portal thus far. The others are Kendel Dolby, Gentry Williams, Devon Jordan and Maliek Hawkins. Jordan and Hawkins committed to Baylor and West Virginia, respectively, on Monday.

Altogether, 21 Oklahoma players have entered the transfer portal already.

The Sooners have earned portal commitments from seven players so far: offensive linemen Caleb Nitta (Western Kentucky) and E’Marion Harris (Arkansas), running back Lloyd Avant, tight ends Hayden Hansen and Rocky Beers (Colorado State), wide receiver Trell Harris (Virginia) and defensive back Dakoda Fields (Oregon).

The transfer portal officially opened on Jan. 2, and it will close on Jan. 16. Players who enter the portal are permitted to return to their original school.

Oklahoma looks to build on its 2025 season in which it finished 10-3 overall and reached the CFP for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to finish the regular season and punch their ticket to the playoff.

OU will open the season against UTEP on Sept. 5.