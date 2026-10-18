PFF Grades and Snap Counts for Oklahoma's Second Half Collapse Against Kentucky

NORMAN — A fantastic first half performance by John Mateer (60 overall grade on 72 snaps) and the Oklahoma offense was squandered in the second half thanks to turnovers and a decimated offensive line.

With the Sooners leading 13-7, Mateer's already-battered offensive line began to fail him. Right tackle E'Marion Harris (70.1 on 72) got beat by his man, who hit Mateer's arm as he threw, resulting in an interception just before the end of the third quarter.

From there, it was all Kentucky, who defeated the Sooners 21-13.

The Wildcats pounced on a desperate and depleted Sooner offense who suddenly had to make crucial plays in clutch moments. Mateer would throw a pick-six to surrender the lead and one final interception to close it out.

Offense

The offensive line was a disaster. Injuries heading into the game and attrition during the night led to a turnover fiesta that ultimately lost the game for Oklahoma.

Guard Noah Best finished with the second highest grade on the offense — a 77.0 on all 72 snaps. Ryan Fodje's grade is more than likely affected by his second half injury (51.1 on 57 snaps), but the fourth quarter performance was one to forget for the talented lineman.

Manny Choice emerged for the Sooners in his best game to date. His 98 reception yards helped put OU ahead early in the game. He finished with a 63.5 grade on 67 snaps.

Here are the Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts for the Oklahoma offense:

Jacob Jordan (78.1 overall grade, 3 snaps)

Noah Best (77.0, 72)

E'Marion Harris (70.1,72)

Jonathan Hatton Jr. (68.5, 10)

Rocky Beers (68.4, 57)

Isaiah Sategna (67.4, 68)

Tory Blaylock (67.0, 15)

Manny Choice (63.5, 67)

Peyton Joseph (62.8, 68)

Caleb Nitta (62.0, 15)

Jake Maikkula (61.3, 72)

John Mateer (60.0, 72)

Lloyd Avant (57.2, 47)

Fred Hinton (56.7, 4)

Hayden Hansen (54.9, 23)

Elijah Thomas (54.3, 12)

Ryan Fodje (51.1, 57)

Mackenzie Alleyne (48.7, 4)

Jer'Michael Carter (47.9, 54)

Defense

The defense, once again, played well enough to win. After giving up an opening drive for a score, OU forced Kentucky to play out of sync.

Owen Heinecke led the way with a 75.2 overall grade on 51 snaps. He also led the team with eight tackles. Fellow linebacker Kip Lewis also graded high, finishing with a 70.6 on 54 plays.

Jake Kruel was one of the bigger performers of the game. His 2.5 sacks are the most ever for a true freshman at Oklahoma — and the most sacks for any OU freshman since redshirt freshman Brian Bosworth had three sacks against Iowa State in 1984. Kreul finished with a 66.4 grade on 33 snaps.

Here are the Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts for the Oklahoma defense:

Owen Heinecke (75.2, 51)

Michael Boganowski (73.5, 31)

Peyton Bowen (71.4, 51)

Kip Lewis (70.6, 54)

Omarion Robinson (69.1, 28)

Jayden Jackson (68.9, 39)

Reggie Powers (68.5, 42)

Trystan Haynes (68.3, 54)

Danny Okoye (68.0, 16)

Jake Kreul (66.4, 33)

David Stone (65.1, 46)

Courtland Guillory (61.1, 54)

Markel Ford (60.0, 1)

Danny Saili (60.0, 2)

Taylor Wein (60.0, 46)

James Nesta (59.2, 2)

Kenny Ozawalu (58.4, 4)

Bishop Thomas (57.9, 14)

Cole Sullivan (57.8, 19)

Trent Wilson (54.0, 12)

Adepojo Adebawore (53.2, 17)

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