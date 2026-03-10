Playmaker Trell Harris Believes He's a 'Perfect Match' With Oklahoma

NORMAN — Receiver Trell Harris and Oklahoma have inadvertently crossed paths a few times before he became the newest addition to the OU offense.

As a kid, Harris would draw college football team logos on his hand before going out to recess, and he would trace the Sooners’ interlocking O-U on his hand because it was easy to replicate.

The La Grange, IL, product was later in Norman for Brent Venables’ second game as head coach as a freshman with visiting Kent State.

After enjoying a breakout season at Virginia in 2025, Harris hit the portal, and his journey led him back to Norman once again.

“I would say it's a full circle moment,” Harris said during the Sooners’ Spring Media Day on Monday. “… It's crazy that I'm here now for my last year of college. I'm just super excited. I know that this is just a great place, a great community and I know where this can also take my brand if I do it right. So I'm excited for what's to come.”

Harris hauled in a career-best 59 passes for 847 yards and five scores last year, which earned him All-ACC Third Team recognition, and he wants to prove the 2025 season wasn’t a fluke.

“There's just another level (I can reach),” he said. “I did it once, I want to show everybody that wasn't just a one-off. This is just me. Consistent. Just try to make every catch that comes my way and just try to make plays for the team.”

Harris entered the portal and found a match with the Sooners.

He connected with Venables, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and receivers coach Emmett Jones. Harris believed Jones could help him develop even further in his career.

Oklahoma wide receivers coach Emmett Jones | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

“I definitely feel like he will be able to help my game,” Harris said. “One main thing that I just want to be more detailed — and I feel like he's as detailed as it comes. I'm just trusting him.”

Having a quarterback back like John Mateer didn’t hurt either.

Harris first noticed Mateer when he battled his old coach, Sean Lewis, when San Diego State met Washington State.

“I was watching the game when they had played each other,” Harris said. “I was like, 'Who is this? Who is this guy?' So it always kind of just stuck with me that once he turned to Oklahoma, of course I was watching him. So I've been pretty familiar with (his) game and I love the way he plays.”

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer celebrates after a touchdown run against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Harris loves what his new quarterback can do on the field, but he’s since been blown away by how Mateer holds up off the field.

“He lives like three minutes away from me. We live pretty close and he's really been helping me out,” Harris said. “We're in the same workout group, same rack partners. So he's just been showing me the way and the culture of Oklahoma.

“… I feel like he is exactly who he says he is. He's super loving. Outgoing. Cracks jokes, sometimes they're funny, sometimes they're not. But no, he cracks jokes and he really cares.”

The talent surrounding Mateer also stood out to Harris. He was impressed by Isaiah Sategna’s 2025 campaign, and he can’t wait to see what they can accomplish together as seniors in 2026.

“As soon as I committed, I had hit him up,” Harris said. “Same way when even Parker (Livingstone) committed, just let's do this thing. I'm excited. We've both only got one crack at it so we've been trying to help each other out however we can and just build off each other. I think we'll be a good little tandem going.”

Virginia used Harris all over the field, both on the outside and in the slot, in 2025. The Sooners laid out a similar plan for Harris during the condensed transfer portal recruiting process, and the fit was too good to pass up.

“Coach Jones, Coach Venables, Coach Arbuckle, just the talks that we've had and the kind of plan that they have for me is kind of what I wanted,” he said.

“And I've been saying this, they were kind of looking for a receiver like me, and I was looking for a program like theirs. So I feel like it's been a perfect match.”