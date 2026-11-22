Oklahoma’s late season really has the Sooners on the move.

OU debuted in the 2026 College Football Playoff rankings last week at No. 22, and following the win over Texas A&M, Brent Venables’ squad is rising in the other polls.

The Sooners landed at No. 19 in the AP Poll after sitting as the top team receiving votes last week, and OU rose to No. 22 in the Coaches Poll.

The next batch of CFP rankings drops Tuesday.

Oklahoma blew past the Aggies in the home finale thanks to three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback John Mateer threw touchdown passes to running back Tory Blaylock and receiver Isaiah Sategna before flipping into the end zone to cap off the 28-7 win with a rushing touchdown.

The Sooners moved to 3-0 since tight ends coach Jason Witten took over as interim offensive coordinator, and OU is now 7-4 overall and 5-3 in SEC play.

Linebackers Owen Heinecke and Kip Lewis both finished with eight total tackles, which led the team, in their final games on Owen Field.

The Sooners were able to avoid a slip-up this week, but many across the college football landscape could not say the same.

Ohio State was the first team to get upset. Nebraska took down the Buckeyes 31-28 in the rain in Lincoln.

UCLA was unable to overcome more quarterback injuries in its triple-overtime loss to Michigan. Boise State fell to San Diego State, and BYU and Arizona both survived in overtime.

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South Carolina also fell, but they lost to No. 1 Georgia after the Bulldogs dominated the second half.

Now, Oklahoma will turn its attention to another old Big 12 foe.

The Sooners travel to Columbia to battle the Missouri Tigers this weekend.

Missouri checked in at No. 24 in the AP Poll and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll.

The Tigers were not included in last week’s CFP rankings.

Oklahoma and Missouri have split the two contests the long-time conference cohorts have played since OU joined the SEC.

The Tigers took the first matchup, a chaotic 30-23 win, in Columbia in 2024.

Last year, the Sooners returned the favor with a 17-6 win en route to the CFP.

OU leads the all-time series 68-25-5.

Kickoff is slated for 3:15 p.m., and Saturday’s contest will be broadcast on SEC Network.

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