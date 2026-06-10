Predicting Oklahoma’s Ratings in New EA Sports College Football Video Game

NORMAN — Before the 2026 college football season, OU fans will have the chance to lead the Sooners to the College Football Playoff — virtually.

EA College Football 27, the newest installment of EA Sports’ college football series, will be released on July 9. This marks the third year in a row that fans will get to play a college football video game, as the developer revived the long-running series in 2025 after a 12-year hiatus.

When last year’s game hit stores, the Sooners were fresh off a 6-7 season, though they added players like John Mateer, Jaydn Ott and Kendal Daniels from the transfer portal.

Oklahoma earned an 85 overall rating when the game launched. The Sooners held an 88 offensive rating at that point, while their defensive rating was just lower at 87.

Now, with the new game set to release in less than a month, the EA College Football 26 rankings have been updated one last time — and OU has an 86 overall grade with 89 and 88 offensive and defensive grades, respectively.

Here’s how Oklahoma’s grades could look in EA College Football 27:

Team Grades

Oklahoma defensive tackles Jayden Jackson and Gracen Halton make a tackle against Temple. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Oklahoma played its best season of the Brent Venables era in 2025, finishing 10-3 and reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time during his tenure as head coach.

The Sooners ranked first in the SEC in scoring defense (15.2 points allowed per game), total defense (272.5 yards allowed per game) and sacks (45).

As a result, it’s hard to imagine that Oklahoma’s defense won’t be graded higher in the new game.

Yes, the Sooners lost several key pieces to their defense, including R Mason Thomas, Gracen Halton, Marvin Jones Jr., Robert Spears-Jennings and Daniels. But OU will also have proven stars like David Stone, Jayden Jackson, Owen Heinecke, Kip Lewis, Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen back in the fall.

OU had the SEC’s — and arguably the nation’s — best defense last year. It wouldn’t make much sense if the Sooners’ defensive rating didn’t rise to at least the low 90s.

Offensively, it’s admittedly puzzling that the Sooners have a grade as high as 89 in the final EA College Football 26 ratings.

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OU scored 30 points in just one of its final eight contests. The Sooners were unable to find consistency on the ground or through the air down the stretch, and their defense bailed them out and allowed them to make their run to the CFP.

On paper, Oklahoma’s offense should improve in 2026. Quarterback John Mateer will have the benefit of being fully healthy, and the Sooners’ new weapons — like wide receivers Parker Livingstone and Trell Harris and tight ends Rocky Beers and Hayden Hansen — should quickly make life easier for him.

Perhaps OU’s offense shouldn’t be an 89, but it’s reasonable to put it just a few numbers lower than that.

Team rating predictions: 88 overall, 87 offense, 92 defense

Individual Grades

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

In the game, each player’s individual ratings affect the team’s overall grades.

Here are some players who could see significant bumps in their numbers at EA College Football 27’s launch:

WR Isaiah Sategna

Isaiah Sategna, who transferred to OU from Arkansas ahead of the 2025 season, became the Sooners’ most reliable offensive weapon in the back half of the fall. His sprinter speed made him a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive backs, and he caught several lengthy touchdown passes as a result. Sategna’s most iconic grab came in Oklahoma’s regular-season finale against LSU, as he caught a pass from Mateer in stride and blew past the defense for a 58-yard, game-winning touchdown.

26 Launch Rating: 81

26 Final Rating: 88

27 Prediction: 91

WR Trell Harris

Harris has never played a down for the Sooners, but he broke out at Virginia in 2025. The wide receiver caught 59 passes for 847 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Cavaliers reach the ACC Championship Game. Alongside Sategna, Harris has the tools to be a star, both under the lights in Norman and in the new video game.

26 Launch Rating: 80

26 Final Rating: 85

27 Prediction: 88

Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone hits Mizzou quarterback Beau Pribula. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

DL David Stone

Between his athleticism, his 2025 production and his 6-3, 315-pound frame, Stone has “future first-round pick” written all over him. But until then, he gets to wreak havoc on opposing offenses while playing for the Sooners. Stone notched 42 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks last year. His EA College Football 26 ratings jumped significantly by the end of the season, and because he’s widely regarded as one of the sport’s most impactful defenders, he should have one of the game’s highest individual ratings at launch.

26 Launch Rating: 83

26 Final Rating: 90

27 Prediction: 93

LB Owen Heinecke

It’s not surprising that Heinecke donned a dismal 72 grade at EA College Football 26’s launch. It is, however, very surprising that his grade only rose to 80 by the end of the season. Out of nowhere, Heinecke was one of OU’s top defenders in the fall and racked up 74 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. The linebacker gets one more go-around after his injunction against the NCAA was granted, and EA Sports will likely give him the generous boost that he didn’t get last year.

26 Launch Rating: 72

26 Final Rating: 80

27 Prediction: 86