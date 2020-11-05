SI.com
AllSooners
Preps Primer: Oklahoma high school regular season wraps up Friday, as several Sooners targets and commits take the field

Parker Thune

It's November, which means the high school football season is winding down across the great state of Oklahoma.

This Friday is the final week of the regular season, and as always, several Sooners commits and targets are in action under the lights. Let's examine the slate.

Ethan Downs

Perhaps most notably, SI1000 recruit and OU pledge Ethan Downs' Weatherford Eagles put their 7-0 record on the line against Cache. Downs and Choctaw safety Jordan Mukes are currently the only in-state 2021 commits for the Sooners.

shettron

Meanwhile, high-end 2022 wideout Talyn Shettron and Edmond Santa Fe host Norman. Shettron, who committed to the Sooners less than two weeks ago, has his Wolves riding a six-game winning streak after opening the season 0-2. Norman won't go down quietly, though, especially with Oklahoma State commit Jaden Bray lining up at wideout.

Maurion Horn 2
John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

Two-way 2022 recruit Maurion Horn, whom the Sooners are recruiting as a defensive back, leads Broken Arrow into battle against Enid. Horn continues to draw attention from some of the top programs across the country, including Oregon, USC and Iowa State. The Tigers have won three of their last four contests, the only loss being a 35-28 defeat at the hands of Shettron and Santa Fe.

Jacob Sexton - visit
Jacob Sexton via Twitter (@Jacob_Sexton_)

Elite 2022 OL Jacob Sexton and Deer Creek hit the road to take on Grant. Sexton, who attended Sooner Summit back in August, appears to heavily favor Oklahoma at this point in his recruitment. However, he's one of the top trench warriors in the class, and should continue to garner offers as his junior season draws to a close. He's already earned looks from the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame and Stanford.

IMG_2672

Last but not least, 2023 ATH Jacobe Johnson and the Mustang Broncos head to Moore. Though he's been hobbled by injuries this season, Johnson remains one of the most coveted players in the 2023 cycle, and he combines elite speed and athleticism with a lengthy frame. He told SI Sooners in May that Oklahoma is his "dream school," but he's also notched offers from Nebraska, TCU, Michigan and a host of others. 

