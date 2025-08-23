Projecting Oklahoma's Week 1 Starters on Defense
Oklahoma’s make-or-break 2025 season is just one week away.
Yesterday, Sooners on SI took a stab at predicting the Week 1 depth chart for Ben Arbuckle’s OU offense. Today, the other side of the ball is the target as it’s time to project the initial starting lineup for the Sooners’ defense.
Defensive End: Marvin Jones Jr. OR Taylor Wein, Adepoju Adebawore
Regardless of who gets the start opposite of R Mason Thomas, a healthy rotation is expected at defensive end. Marvin Jones Jr. is a former 5-star recruit, but he was not as productive as his recruiting ranking would suggest in stops at Georgia and Florida State. Taylor Wein’s offseason was universally praised by teammates and coaches alike, and Adepoju Adebawore is hoping for a better start to 2025 after an ankle injury stunted the opening weeks of his 2024 season.
Defensive Tackle: Jayden Jackson, Gracen Halton
The interior of the defensive line is likely OU’s deepest unit. Jayden Jackson is primed to build on his Freshman All-American 2024 season. Gracen Halton dealt with a hamstring injury to start fall camp, so he may not be fully ramped up to 100 percent by kickoff against Illinois State.
Nose Tackle: Damonic Williams, David Stone
Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates raved about Damonic Williams’ offseason work, but he’ll heavily rotate with Jackson, Halton and David Stone. After entering the portal at the end of spring ball, David Stone’s teammates have seen him take his preparations off the field to another level and he’s set to play a much larger role as a sophomore.
Defensive End: R Mason Thomas, Danny Okoye
R Mason Thomas returned for his senior year to prove to NFL scouts that his November output last year was real. Brent Venables continues to rave about Danny Okoye, though he played in just two contests as a true freshman in 2024.
MIKE Linebacker: Kobie McKinzie OR Sammy Omosigho
Both Kobie McKinzie and Sammy Omosigho will have the green dot on their helmet in place of Danny Stutsman. Omosigho moved from his spot as Venables’ cheetah/outside linebacker to split time with McKinzie. McKinzie and Omosigho combined for 70 total tackles last year.
WILL Linebacker: Kip Lewis, Owen Heinecke
Kip Lewis cemented his spot as one of OU’s game-changers last year. He scored defensive touchdowns against both Auburn and Alabama last year, and he’s looking to take another step forward in 2025. Owen Heinecke totaled seven tackles last year, and he’ll continue to be one of the Sooners’ best tacklers on special teams as well as backing up Lewis.
Cheetah: Kendal Daniels, Reggie Powers III
Oklahoma State transfer Kendal Daniels is a natural fit for Venables’ Cheetah linebacker after playing both linebacker and safety in Stillwater. Second-year defensive back Reggie Powers had a strong fall camp as well, and he could be in position to earn snaps at both cheetah and safety.
Cornerback: Gentry Williams, Kendel Dolby OR Devon Jordan
The coaching staff cautiously brought Gentry Williams and Kendel Dolby back up to full speed throughout the offseason, but Williams is ready to get back onto the field. He was the Sooners’ best cornerback in 2023, and Williams will get a chance to pick up where he left off before last year’s injury. There will be a large rotation at corner against Illinois State, as Jay Valai and Venables have both spoken highly of the young pieces in the secondary. Devon Jordan, Jeremiah Newcombe and Courtland Guillory will all likely get chances to state their case as to why they should stay in the rotation against Michigan.
Strong Safety: Peyton Bowen, Reggie Powers III
Peyton Bowen is another member of OU’s secondary who had to play through injury last year. He’s healthy again, and he’ll continue to get pushed on the practice field by Reggie Powers. Bowen made a number of impact plays on special teams as a true freshman in 2023, but he had to bide his time at safety as he learned behind Billy Bowman.
Free Safety: Robert Spears-Jennings, Michael Boganowski
Robert Spears-Jennings and Michael Boganowski will be one of the SEC’s hardest-hitting duos in 2025. Spears-Jennings is the vocal leader on the backend, but Boganowski will hope to earn more snaps in his second season with the Sooners as Spears-Jennings’ understudy.
Cornerback: Jacobe Johnson, Jeremiah Newcombe OR Courtland Guillory
The corner spot opposite of Williams will provide another opportunity for mass rotation — especially with Eli Bowen still working his way back from injury in Week 1. Jacobe Johnson has been able to focus only on defense again this offseason, and Newcombe and Guillory have both been praised by the coaching staff during fall camp.