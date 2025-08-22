Projecting Oklahoma's Starters on Offense Ahead of Week 1
Fall camp is in the books in Norman, marking the close of Talking Season and turning the calendar toward game week.
As the Sooners prepare to kick off the pivotal 2025 season, Sooners on SI is projecting how Oklahoma’s first two-deep will shake out next week, starting today with the OU offense.
Quarterback: John Mateer, Michael Hawkins Jr.
This one is pretty straightforward. John Mateer will make his Oklahoma debut against the Redbirds, but OU fans should get to see plenty of Michael Hawkins Jr. in the second half to see how he has progressed under new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.
Running Back: Jaydn Ott, Jovantae Barnes OR Xavier Robinson
Oklahoma general manager Jim Nagy moved quickly to bring Jaydn Ott to Norman. The former Cal star won’t need much work against Illinois State, and he’ll have a few familiar faces in Jovantae Barnes and Xavier Robinson as DeMarco Murray irons out his rotation in the backfield.
Slot Receiver: Deion Burks, Josiah Martin
Deion Burks and Isaiah Sategna are expected to both play inside and out, but we’ll place Burks in the slot on the depth chart. OU fans didn’t get to see him realize his potential in an injury-riddled 2024 season, but when Oklahoma has taken the bubble wrap off him in fall camp, he’s delivered. Cal transfer Josiah Martin will bring plenty of speed to the slot if Burks and Sategna aren’t busy filling the role.
Wide Receiver: Isaiah Sategna, Zion Kearney
Sategna has been excellent when available, and he’ll get plenty of run this year in Norman. Arbuckle praised Kearney’s offseason work before fall camp started, and he’ll get every opportunity to carve out a role for himself on the outside along with Elijah Thomas and Keontez Lewis.
Wide Receiver: Elijah Thomas OR Keontez Lewis
With Javonnie Gibson still working his way back to full health, the Illinois State contest will give OU fans a first peek at true freshman Elijah Thomas and Southern Illinois transfer Keontez Lewis. Both have receivers coach Emmett Jones excited, and they’ll want to impress ahead of Week 2’s massive bout with Michigan.
Tight End: Carson Kent, Will Huggins OR Jaren Kanak
Brent Venables expressed excitement about Kaden Helms over the summer, but a broken hand stunted his momentum a bit in fall camp. Helms should still factor into Joe Jon Finley’s plans in 2025, but Carson Kent will likely get the first crack at catching passes from Mateer. Will Huggins is an able blocker, and Jaren Kanak’s ability with the ball in his hands will get him on the field at some point.
Left Tackle: Jacob Sexton, Michael Fasusi
Both Jacob Sexton and 5-star freshman Michael Fasusi are going to play. Bill Bedenbaugh is going to tinker, but he could lean on Sexton’s experience initially — especially with Michigan right around the corner.
Left Guard: Heath Ozaeta OR Eddy Pierre-Louis
Heath Ozaeta needed to knock off some rust at the start of fall camp after missing spring due to shoulder surgery, but he found his footing and finished strong. Eddy Pierre-Louis brings aggression and an edge, but I’d guess that Ozaeta runs out first against Illinois State.
Center: Troy Everett, Jake Maikkula
Troy Everett and Jake Maikkula are also in a position battle at center. Everett has an advantage over Maikkula due to going through spring ball with Arbuckle, while Maikkula had to wait until the summer to get integrated in Norman.
Right Guard: Febechi Nwaiwu, Ryan Fodje
Bedenbaugh praised Febechi Nwaiwu’s work both on and off the field over the offseason. He’s stepped up as a leader and developed his body to be better suited for the SEC. Freshman Ryan Fodje has also impressed, and Bedenbaugh said he’d also play this season.
Right Tackle: Logan Howland, Derek Simmons
Derek Simmons missed time at the start of camp, meaning Logan Howland got to kick over to right tackle to fill in for the Western Carolina transfer. He also got stronger throughout camp, like Ozaeta, after recovering from surgery that also cost him time during spring football. Bedenbaugh is going to experiment early in the season, but Howland is well-positioned to get the first chance against the Redbirds.