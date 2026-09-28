Ranking Oklahoma's Remaining Contests Following the Bye Week

Oklahoma’s bye week, though early, probably comes at a good time.

The Sooners have been a major disappointment through four weeks, falling at Michigan and in Athens to a far superior Georgia team while scraping by New Mexico.

The week will be dominated by one question — should John Mateer continue to start at quarterback — while the yearly date with Texas looms.

The way Brent Venables’ team, specifically on offense, has played so far indicates the next eight game weeks could be long.

Here is how the rest of the Sooners’ schedule stacks up.

8. South Carolina (2-2, 0-2 SEC)

Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer observes from the sideline during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

South Carolina and Arkansas are the two teams in the most turmoil in the SEC right now, though unfortunately, the Razorbacks aren’t on OU’s schedule this year. Shane Beamer is feeling the heat, and he suspended star Dylan Stewart indefinitely after last week’s yelling match on the sideline. The Gamecocks travel to Norman this year, which should be comfortable for the Sooners.

7. Texas A&M (2-2, 0-2)

Aggies Quarterback Marcel Reed 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Aggies, along with the Sooners, have been one of the other disappointments of the young 2026 season. Though the jury is still fully out on Kentucky, the Wildcats dominated Texas A&M physically, and the Aggies stood no chance against LSU. Marcel Reed’s season has been rough, like Mateer’s. Though the Aggies aren’t the seventh-most talented team left on Oklahoma’s schedule, the game coming at home probably keeps this from shooting higher up the list.

6. Kentucky (3-1, 1-1)

Sep 26, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein runs onto the field before the game against the South Alabama Jaguars at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Stein already has a big win against Texas A&M in his back pocket, but since the Wildcats have to travel to Norman, this game will slot in behind a few of the Sooners’ remaining road trips for now. In the next two weeks, Kentucky will battle South Carolina and host LSU, so the Wildcats have a chance to shoot up this list by the time they meet the Sooners in Norman.

5. Missouri (3-1, 1-1)

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz on the sidelines against the Troy Trojans during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On one hand, Eli Drinkwitz’s record against SEC teams with winning records took another hit last weekend against Mississippi State. But when the Sooners travel to Columbia at the end of the year, they could be well under .500 in conference play, which is right in the zone for Drinkwitz’s Missouri. Though the Tigers fell in Starkville, they still put 24 points on the board. Oklahoma’s defense is much better than Mississippi State’s, but the fact that OU will have to score a few points, paired with the return to the site of Jackson Arnold’s horrific fumble in 2024, could put this game a bit higher than a few of the other home games — especially with no guarantee that the Sooners won’t have thrown in the towel by the time they close out the season at Missouri.

4. Mississippi State (4-0, 2-0)

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby reacts with defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe (9) after defeating the Missouri Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far, Jeff Lebby’s Bulldogs are one of the stories of the season in the SEC. Quarterback Kamario Taylor looks legit, signalling that the Sooners will have to find a way to put a few drives together in Starkville. Heading on the road is another challenge, as it will be OU’s first experience with the cowbells.

3. Ole Miss (3-1, 1-1)

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) looks for an open receiver during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi’s cathartic win over LSU was immediately followed up by a beatdown in The Swamp. Still, Trinidad Chambliss was excellent on Owen Field a year ago, and he has Oklahoma’s quarterback room severely outgunned. The contest does come at the end of a long stretch for the Rebels, but hosting a Heisman Trophy candidate won’t be easy when the OU offense is turning the ball over for fun.

2. Florida (4-0, 2-0)

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall reacts to fans after Florida beat Ole Miss 52-28 after the second half an NCAA football game against Mississippi at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida entered the year as one of the great unknowns in Jon Sumrall’s first season in Gainesville. But Sumrall and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner have the Gators rolling in September. Sumrall’s group hit the road to take down Auburn for a first SEC win, then blew out Ole Miss last week. Even if the Gators stumble against Texas and Georgia in the weeks leading up to Oklahoma’s trip to The Swamp, it will still be a hostile atmosphere that the Sooners will have to navigate, which bumps the difficulty of this contest up a level or two.

1. Texas (4-0, 1-0)

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) celebrates after a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium. | Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waiting on the Sooners on the other side of the bye week are Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns. The comeback victory over Ohio State and the successful road trip to Tennessee have Texas ranked No. 1. Oklahoma’s trips to the Cotton Bowl have been largely embarrassing under Venables, including a shutout and the worst loss in the history of the rivalry and two additional trips without touchdowns following Dillon Gabriel’s heroic 2023 showing. Colin Simmons, fresh off a dominant performance, likely can’t wait to take the field against the Sooners’ dreadful offensive line, and barring some old-fashioned rivalry game hijinks, OU could be staring down the barrel of a fate similar to what it ran into in Athens.



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