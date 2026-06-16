Ranking the Best Five Edge Rushers Who Will Face Oklahoma in 2026

NORMAN — Week in and week out, the Sooners will go up against elite defenses in 2026.

From top to bottom, the SEC is known for having some of college football’s best defenses. And even though Michigan is under new leadership after it hired Kyle Whittingham in the offseason, the Wolverines are expected to have a formidable unit.

Specifically, many of the nation’s best defensive ends and outside linebackers will play against the Sooners in 2026.

Here are the five best edge rushers who Oklahoma will attempt to neutralize:

5. Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

Ole Miss edge rusher Suntarine Perkins competes against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Outside linebacker Suntarine Perkins is entering his fourth season at Ole Miss, and he has gotten better and better in each of his seasons with the Rebels.

Most recently, Perkins logged 81 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, five pass breakups, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception in 2025. Though Ole Miss’ defense was rather inconsistent last year, Perkins’ athleticism and speed helped keep the unit afloat.

Many of the Rebels’ key defenders jumped ship with Lane Kiffin to LSU after the 2025 season. But Perkins is back in Oxford, and he is one of the SEC’s most proven edge rushers.

4. Anto Saka, Texas A&M

Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka (42) celebrates after holding the University of Texas El Paso Miners on downs in the second half at Ryan Field. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Anto Saka spent the first three years of his college career at Northwestern, but now he’s an Aggie.

In 2025, Saka boasted a stellar 84.1 Pro Football Focus (PFF) pass-rush grade. His overall statistics weren’t overwhelming, as he finished the season with just 13 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

But in each of Mike Elko’s first two years as Texas A&M’s head coach, an edge rusher has broken out. In 2024, it was Purdue transfer Nic Scourton, who now plays for the Carolina Panthers. Last year, it was Cashius Howell, who the Cincinnati Bengals selected in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Saka notched three tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in the Aggies’ spring game, and it appears that he’s poised for a big season in 2026.

3. Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart (6) attempt to knock down a pass by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina defensive end Dylan Stewart, who stands 6-5 and weighs 245 pounds, is widely viewed as a future first-round pick.

But he still has one year until he’s eligible for the NFL Draft, and he should be one of the SEC’s most disruptive defenders this fall.

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Stewart earned Second Team All-SEC honors as a sophomore in 2025 after registering 33 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He was similarly dominant as a true freshman in 2024, as he finished his first college football campaign with 23 tackles, 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

The jury’s still out on whether or not the Gamecocks will improve upon the 4-8 season they put together last year. But regardless of how strong South Carolina is, Stewart will be a matchup nightmare for opposing offensive tackles.

2. John Henry Daley, Michigan

Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) celebrates his sack in the first quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One of two transfers on this list, Michigan edge rusher John Henry Daley comes to Ann Arbor with sky-high expectations.

Daley played his last two seasons at Utah and became one of the nation’s most efficient edge rushers in 2025. He logged 48 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles during his final year in Salt Lake City.

Daley suffered an achilles injury in the Utes’ penultimate game of the 2025 season, but he is expected to be fully healthy by the Wolverines’ first game of 2026.

Michigan graduated several of its key defensive pieces after the 2025 season, including edge rusher Derrick Moore. The Wolverines badly need someone to step up on the edge, and Daley seems primed to answer that call.

1. Colin Simmons, Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) rushes Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Oklahoma fans are all too familiar with Texas’ Colin Simmons.

In the Longhorns’ 23-6 win over the Sooners last year, Simmons recorded five total tackles, three solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. He also recently commented on the Red River Rivalry, saying that the atmosphere at the Cotton Bowl “doesn’t say rivalry.”

Regardless of any fuel Simmons may have added to the fire, he is an outstanding player. Simmons ended his 2025 season with 43 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Standing 6-3 and weighing 240 pounds, Simmons will almost certainly be a first-round — maybe top-five — pick in the future. But in the meantime, he’s a weapon that the Sooners may have to double team in this year’s installment of the Red River Rivalry.