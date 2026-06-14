Ranking the Five Best Wide Receivers Who Will Face Oklahoma in 2026

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s third season in the SEC will pit the Sooners against three former Big 12 foes, two recent national champions and a handful of other Power Four programs.

OU will begin its 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5. Between that game and the Sooners’ season finale against Missouri, they will look to contain some of the nation’s most dynamic wide receivers.

Here are the top five wide receivers on Oklahoma’s 2026 schedule:

5. Anthony Evans III, Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) looks for a pass interference call after a play in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Bulldogs won 38-35. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

There are several receivers with arguments for the No. 5 spot. Cayden Lee was one of Ole Miss’ top targets last year, and now he’s at Missouri. Former Alabama standout Isaiah Horton transferred to Texas A&M, where he’ll look to replicate the production that KC Concepcion had in 2025.

But Mississippi State’s Anthony Evans III is the most proven at his current school.

Evans finished 10th in the SEC in receiving last year, finishing the season with 831 yards and four touchdowns on 67 catches. He was MSU’s second leading receiver, behind only Brenen Thompson, who transferred to Starkville from OU and was recently picked in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With Thompson out of the picture, Evans will likely be the top target for sophomore quarterback Kamario Taylor. Mississippi State doesn’t come into 2026 with overly high expectations, but Evans’ speed and catch ability make him a tough matchup.

4. Eric Singleton Jr., Florida

Auburn wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. warms up before facing Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Even on a bad Auburn offense in 2025, Eric Singleton Jr. was a standout.

Singleton, who transferred to Auburn from Georgia Tech before the season, finished his lone season with the Tigers with 534 yards and three touchdowns on 58 catches.

His most notable outing came in the Tigers’ overtime loss against Vanderbilt, when Singleton registered 102 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions. He put up respectable numbers in Auburn’s 24-17 loss against Oklahoma, logging nine catches for 60 yards.

Singleton now plays for a retooled Florida team. Aaron Philo, one of Singleton’s former teammates at Georgia Tech, will likely be the Gators’ starting quarterback.

If Philo and Singleton have an immediate connection, the Gators could surprise people in 2026.

3. Ryan Wingo, Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) runs with the ball while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) attempts to tackle during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Ryan Wingo was the top target in a Texas offense that had plenty of ups and downs during the 2025 season.

Wingo finished the year with 834 yards and seven touchdowns on 54 receptions. Those numbers are particularly impressive when you consider how poorly quarterback Arch Manning and the Longhorns’ offensive line performed in the first half of the season.

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Even though the Longhorns lost Parker Livingstone — who is now at OU — their receiving corps seems to be in a better spot than it was a year ago. Next to Wingo will be Auburn transfer Cam Coleman and incoming junior Emmett Mosley V, who surged late in 2025.

Wingo is entering his junior season with the Longhorns, and he’ll once again be one of Manning’s most reliable options.

2. Mario Craver, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It didn’t take long for Mario Craver to put the college football world on notice during his first season at Texas A&M.

Craver broke out for 207 yards and a touchdown in the Aggies’ win against Notre Dame on the road. He logged more than 100 yards in each of Texas A&M’s first three contests and had four touchdowns during that span.

Craver’s production, however, dipped later in the season, as he didn’t record another touchdown. But he still ended his season with 917 yards on 59 catches.

The speedy wideout is part of an elite wideout room that also includes Horton, Ashton Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey. Between Craver and dual-threat quarterback Marcel Reed, the Aggies’ speed can create problems for opposing defenses.

1. Cam Coleman, Texas

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman points at an Oklahoma defensive back after making a catch. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Coleman’s 2025 numbers weren’t as flashy as Craver, Evans or even Wingo’s. But that says more about last year’s Auburn team that it does about Coleman.

Coleman was widely considered the transfer portal’s “grand prize,” and the Longhorns won the bidding war for him. Despite catching passes from three quarterbacks — Jackson Arnold, Ashton Daniels and Deuce Knight — Coleman notched 708 yards and five touchdowns on 56 grabs.

Though OU took down Auburn last year, Coleman gave Sooners defensive back Courtland Guillory fits. Coleman finished that contest with 88 yards and a touchdown on just three catches.

Is it possible that the Longhorns waste Coleman’s talent like they have with previous can’t-miss prospects? Yes.

But an offense that includes Manning, Coleman, Wingo and Mosley has no excuses not to be one of the nation’s best.