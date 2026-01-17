Ranking the Impact of Oklahoma's Transfer Portal Additions so Far

As of Saturday morning, Oklahoma has added 15 new pieces out of the transfer portal.

General manager Jim Nagy and his front office staff got to work quickly, earning seven commitments on the heels of the first official weekend of the transfer protal being open.

The Sooners have addressed a number of needs already through the portal.

Here is Sooners on SI’s ranking of the impact each portal adidition will have in 2026 so far for Brent Venables’ program.

15. WR Mackenzie Alleyne

The Sooners lost plenty of receivers through both graduation and the portal, so OU needed to make additions.

Other bigger names will appear later on down this list, which should give former Washington Sate receiver Mackenzie Alleyne time to get up to speed in Norman.

He has multiple years of eligibility remaining and played under Ben Arbuckle in 2024, but there’s no pressure on Alleyne to produce in 2026.

14. DB Prince Ijioma

Former Mississippi Valley defensive back Prince Ijioma (27) makes a tackle. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Mississippi Valley State deffensive back Prince Ijioma is the newest addition to OU’s transfer portal class. He was productive in his first two years for the Delta Devils, but will likely serve as a depth piece in Oklahoma’s secondary.

13. OL Peyton Joseph

Former Georgia Tech offensive lineman Peyton Jospeh in warmups before taking on Duke. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Peyton Joseph is an exciting prospect. He signed with Georgia Tech rated as a 4-star recruit, but played in just five games, primarily on special teams, last year for the Yellow Jackets. Joseph may only find time as a backup guard this year, but he has all the phsyical tools to push for playing time in the future on Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line. If everyone stays healthy in 2026, however, he’ll have to unseat Eddy Pierre-Louis, Ryan Fodje and Heath Ozaeta, who all have SEC starting experience. Joseph has the most potential to shoot up this list with a strong showing in winter workouts and spring football.

12. RB Lloyd Avant

Former Colorado State Rams running back Lloyd Avant rushes the ball against Air Force. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Lloyd Avant proved he could do it all at Colorado State. He was a nice piece in both the running game and the passing attack, and he could also make an impact returning kickoffs. OU lost Jovantae Barnes and Taylor Tatum, but the Sooners still return Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock, and DeMarco Murray landed running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. in the 2026 recruiting class.

11. DB Dakoda Fields

Defensive back Dakoda Fields will have three years of eligibility remaining at Oklahoma. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma didn’t want to lose cornerback Devon Jordan, but with Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory back, the Sooners’ starters are set. Dakoda Fields should slot nicely into the rotation with Jacobe Johnson and Jeremiah Newcombe, and with three years of eligbility remaining, he has a change to develop under Jay Valai into a real piece in OU’s secondary for the future.

10. OL Caleb Nitta

Caleb Nitta immediately fills a need that Oklahoma had behind center Jake Maikkula. Troy Everett’s injury last year meant Febechi Nwaiwu had to serve as backup center in an emergency, and Everett is now off to Ole Miss. Nitta has shown he can play both center and guard at Western Kentucky, but he immediately steps in and can serve as an experineced backup to Maikkula.

9. DL Bishop Thomas

After a productive year at Georgia State, Bishop Thomas adds needed experience to OU’s defensive tackle rotation. David Stone and Jayden Jackson will headline the group, and young pieces like Trent Wilson and Nigel Smith will have an opportunity to step into larger roles. But with the losses of Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams, the experience of Thomas will be key in the rotation behind Stone and Jackson — especially early.

8. TE Rocky Beers

Rocky Beers caught seven touchdowns last year for Colorado State. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Oklahoma’s tight end room underwent a huge makeover in the portal. Rocky Beers is one of three additions who OU hopes will help add phsyicality to the rushing game while giving quarterback John Mateer a red zone target. Beers caught seven touchdowns last year for Colorado State, and he should have no trouble helping in the ground game with the help of new coach Jason Witten.

7. TE Jack Van Dorselaer

Former Tennessee tight end Jack Van Dorselaer was Jason Witten's first addition as OU tight ends coach. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to Beers, Jack Van Dorselaer should add some immediate phsyicality to OU’s offense. He was not a major target in the passing attack at Tennessee, only catching five balls last year, but the young piece should have plenty of growth potential once he links up with Witten and Oklahoma’s tight ends.

6. DL Kenny Ozowalu

Defensive lineman Kenny Ozowalu was wanted by multiple SEC outfits, including Texas, and it feels like he’s only scratching the surface fo what he can be. He logged six tackle for loss and three sacks at UTSA last year, and if he continues to add weight, he can be used all across Oklahoma’s defensive line. With R Mason Thomas and Marvin Jones Jr. both graduated out, there are plenty of snaps up for grabs in the defensive end rotation, or Ozowalu could go the way of Jonah Laulu and move inside as he continues to fill his frame out with three years of eligibility remaining.

5. WR Parker Livingstone

Former Texas receiver Parker Livingstone is crossing the Red River to play for the Sooners. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Texas trasnfer brings SEC-proven size to Mateer’s weapons at reciever. Parker Livingstone caught 29 passes for 516 yards and six scores last year for Texas as a redshirt freshman, and he’ll have plenty of opportunity with a lot of the attention by opposing defenses being paid to Isaiah Sategna and Virginia transfer Trell Harris.

4. OL E’Marion Harris

Oklahoma lost Nwaiwu and Derek Simmons from the right side of its offensive line, but added E’Marion Harris, who brings two years of starting experience from Arkansas. He will compete with Ryan Fodje at right tackle, but the addition of E’Marion Harris also means that if Bedenbaugh wishes, he can keep Fodje at right guard where he finished the 2024 season, which would see OU field an entire starting lineup with prior SEC starting experience.

3. TE Hayden Hansen

Former Florida tight end Hayden Hansen runs after a catch against Florida State. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Florida tight end Hayden Hansen was OU’s first commitment out of the portal, and he should see plenty of playing time. The 6-foot-8 tight end caught 30 passes for 254 yards and two scores last year for the Gators, but his biggest impact camp as a blocker on the edge. The Sooners haven’t had someone who can match the physicality of opposing defenses at tight end since Brayden Willis, and Hansen should prove to be a major assest in helping Bedenbaugh’s offensive line open up running lanes for Robinson and Blaylock.

2. LB Cole Sullivan

Former Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan makes a tackle against Ohio State. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Oklahoma’s defense didn’t need much, but the addition of a proven linebacker to play alongside Kip Lewis will be massive. Cole Sullivan did a nice job for Michigan last year, and even if Owen Heinecke wins his eligibility appeal to the NCAA, the Sooners needed another capable linebacker. Sullivan is more than capabable, and he’ll have a chance to make a major jump this offseason after a whole season of coaching from Venables and inside linebackers coach Nate Dreiling.

1. WR Trell Harris

New Oklahoma receiver Trell Harris tries to climb the ladder to make an impressive one-handed catch against Duke. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mateer will have plenty of options in 2026. His favorite target, Sategna, is back, and the addition of Livingstone would have been a welcome sight. But the Sooners worked quickly to land Trell Harris, fresh off his Third Team All-ACC season at Virginia. He caught 59 passes last yaer for 847 yards and five scores. Harris brings a similar skillset as Deion Burks, but is 6-foot-0 instead of 5-foot-9. Harris should help Oklahoma’s offense get more explosive on a more consistent basis in 2026 instead of the Sooners having to wait until Sategna got open.