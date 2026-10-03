Ranking the Impact of Oklahoma’s Transfers Through Four Games

In January, the Sooners enlisted 16 players to join the roster from the transfer portal.

Oklahoma added to that number in the weeks leading up to the season, signing four transfers who were granted a temporary restraining order by the Cleveland County District Court.

Through the first month of the season, OU is 2-2 with losses to Michigan and Georgia. Some of the portal newcomers have settled in quickly to their new program, while others have struggled or, in some cases, failed to appear in game action.

Here’s a look at how all 20 of the transfers have performed thus far:

Immediate standouts

Oklahoma defensive tackle Bishop Thomas celebrates after recovering a fumble against Georgia. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

TE Rocky Beers, WR Trell Harris, DL Bishop Thomas

Sixth-year tight end Rocky Beers, who last played at Colorado State, has arguably been OU’s best offensive player.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end has caught 18 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. His 75.8 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade ranks first among OU players who have appeared on more than 30 snaps. Beers’ production was needed after the Sooners’ tight ends accounted for only one touchdown reception in 2025.

Former Virginia star wide receiver Trell Harris started strong and appeared to be on his way to stardom — until he suffered a serious injury against Michigan. Harris logged 104 yards and a touchdown on six catches in the first two games, but a couple days after the Michigan game, OU coach Brent Venables revealed that the wideout would be out for “the foreseeable future.”

Defensive tackle Bishop Thomas has been OU’s most impactful defensive transfer. Thomas registered six tackles, a tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in the Sooners’ first four games, and he has finished with a PFF defensive grade above 60 in each contest. The defensive tackle is at his fourth stop, as he previously played at Florida State, Colorado and Georgia State.

Important pieces

Oklahoma wide receiver Mackenzie Alleyne catches a pass against Georgia. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

TE Hayden Hansen, WR Mackenzie Alleyne, RB Lloyd Avant, LB Cole Sullivan

Florida transfer tight end Hayden Hansen hasn’t been as productive as Beers, but he’s still been a key weapon. Hansen was responsible for one of only two touchdowns in the Sooners’ ugly 14-6 win over New Mexico on Sept. 19, and he’s up to 64 receiving yards.

Mackenzie Alleyne, a receiver who came to OU from Washington State, hasn’t gotten much playing time, but he has shown flashes of his potential. Alleyne logged OU’s only touchdown in the Michigan game, and he has caught three other passes this year.

OU ranks last in the SEC in rushing, but it’s hard to pin that on Lloyd Avant, who transferred from Colorado State. Avant has rushed for a team-high 164 yards and a touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. His 70.2 PFF offensive grade ranks first among OU running backs.

Linebacker and Michigan transfer Cole Sullivan suffered an injury against his former team and hasn’t played since. He had high and low moments over the Sooners’ first two games — Sullivan logged two tackles and a pass breakup against UTEP and Michigan, but he also missed three tackles in those contests.

Struggling to adjust

Oklahoma wide receiver Parker Livingstone catches a pass against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OL E’Marion Harris, WR Parker Livingstone, TE Jack Van Dorselaer, DE Kenny Ozowalu

Former Arkansas offensive tackle E’Marion Harris has performed poorly since arriving in Norman. Harris has started all four games at right tackle, allowing 10 pressures and two sacks. His offensive grade for the first games sits at 50.

Parker Livingstone, who crossed the Red River and transferred from Texas, has also struggled, logging only 51 yards on six touchdowns through four games. He lost a fumble in OU’s seven-point loss to Michigan, and he was somewhat responsible for John Mateer’s second interception against New Mexico.

While Beers and Hansen have found their footing, Jack Van Dorselaer has not. The ex-Tennessee tight end has not logged any receptions. His 46.4 PFF offensive grade is the worst on OU’s roster for players who have registered more than 10 snaps, and despite his 6-foot-4, 253-pound frame, he has struggled in blocking situations.

The Sooners also added defensive lineman Kenny Ozowalu as a depth piece, but he has yet to flourish. Ozowalu has yet to record a tackle, but he has already missed two. Ozowalu began his college career at UTSA.

Minimal playing time

Oklahoma offensive lineman Caleb Nitta competes against New Mexico. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OL Peyton Joseph, OL Caleb Nitta, OL Fred Hinton, DB D’Yoni Hill, LB Jaydon Southard, DL Braxton Fely, DB Dakoda Fields, DL Danny Saili, DB Prince Ijioma

It’s hard to gauge this group’s potential, as each of these players have gotten minimal playing time, if any.

Offensive linemen Peyton Joseph, Caleb Nitta and Fred Hinton have all played fewer than 50 snaps. But considering how OU’s line has struggled, it’s possible that they could see greater roles later in the season. On Wednesday, Venables highlighted Joseph’s potential to contribute, calling him a “tough, athletic” player.

OU added two cornerbacks — Dakoda Fields and Prince Ijioma — in January to back up Courtland Guillory, Eli Bowen and Jacobe Johnson. Fields has played 17 defensive snaps while also contributing on special teams, but Ijioma has yet to appear in a game.

Danny Saili, Braxton Fely, D’Yoni Hill and Jaydon Southard are the four players who joined the roster right before the season. And, unsurprisingly, none of them have been major contributors.

Saili has played in all four games, but he has only 23 snaps to his name. Fely has played eight snaps in two games. And Hill and Southard have yet to make their OU debuts.

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