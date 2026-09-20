Oklahoma's PFF Grades, Snap Counts for the Sooners' 'Ugly' Win vs. New Mexico

NORMAN — Other than the outcome, Oklahoma would like to forget about their 14-6 win over New Mexico.

The offense continued where it left off in Ann Arbor. Inconsistent, lacking explosive plays — let alone, an identity — and even worse, a propensity to make crucial mistakes.

Offense

John Mateer's (68.6 grade on 59 snaps per Pro Football Focus) first pass was intercepted. He threw another interception before the game reached intermission. Both times, Mateer put the the defense in a bind that they were able to negotiate well enough.

To make matters worse, the running game was nonexistent. After a week of clamoring for Ben Arbuckle to stick to a rushing attack, all four backs managed only 61 yards on 32 carries (1.9 yards per carry).

Ben Arbuckle pregame at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The offensive line did not push anyone off the ball consistently. In his second game filling in for the injured Michael Fasusi at left tackle, Ryan Fodje graded out with a 64,4 on all 59 snaps. Guard Eddy Pierre-Louis graded out the highest of the offensive linemen with a 74.4 rating on 59 snaps.

The leader of the day? Hayden Hansen (89.2 on 39 snaps), who's 29-yard score in the second quarter was his first as an Oklahoma Sooner.

Here are the PFF snap counts and grades for Oklahoma's offense:

Offense

TE Hayden Hansen, 39 snaps (89.2 overall grade)

WR Isaiah Sategna III, 54 (79.0)

LG Eddy Pierre-Louis, 59 (74.7)

WR Parker Livingstone, 19 (74.1)

TE Rocky Beers, 44 (69.5)

QB John Mateer, 59 (68.6)

RB Lloyd Avant, 27 (67.9)

LT Ryan Fodje, 59 (64.4)

RB Xavier Robinson, 9 (63.9)

TE Trynae Washington, 1 (60.0)

WR Jacob Jordan, 2 (58.1)

RB Jonathan Hatton Jr., 16 (57.3)

LG Heath Ozaeta, 50 (57.3)

RB Tory Blaylock, 9 (57.1)

C Jake Maikkula, 59 (56.9)

RT E’Marion Harris, 59 (55.7)

RG Noah Best, 9 (51.9)

WR Elijah Thomas, 43 (49.8)

WR Mackenzie Alleyne, 12 (49.7)

TE Jack Van Dorselaer, 20 (44.1)

Defense

When Mateer put the defense in bad position twice in the first half, they responded by only allowing New Mexico field goals.

David Stone (69.0 on 42 snaps) had his most productive game of the season. His loudest play was a fourth down stop late in the game to deny the Lobos a chance to tie the game.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables talks to an official during the Sooners' game against UTEP. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Peyton Bowen will want his two dropped interceptions back, but he still graded the highest on the defense with a 76.5 rating on 54 snaps. With Michael Boganowski dealing with an injury, freshman Niko Jandreau entered the fray and performed well, grading out with 72.6 on only 15 snaps.

Owen Heinecke continues to struggle with missed tackles. On New Mexico's final drive, he missed two crucial stops on fourth downs. He finished with a 59.0 grade on 62 snaps (team high on defense).

Here are the PFF snap counts and grades for the Oklahoma defense:

S Peyton Bowen, 54 snaps (76.5 overall grade)

DE Adepoju Adebawore, 30 (75.0)

CB Niko Jandreau, 15 (72.6)

CB Jacobe Johnson, 21 (71.2)

NT Jayden Jackson, 40 (70.4)

DE Taylor Wein, 41 (69.2)

DT David Stone, 42 (69.0)

DE Danny Okoye, 30 (67.2)

DE Kenny Ozowalu, 5 (65.3)

CB Courtland Guillory, 53 (65.1)

DT Braxton Fely, 4 (60.9)

LB Dane Bathurst, 1 (60.7)

DT Nigel Smith II, 1 (60.7)

DE Wyatt Gilmore, 9 (60.6)

CB Eli Bowen, 50 (60.6)

LB Owen Heinecke, 62 (59.0)

S Omarion Robinson, 46 (58.7)

DE Jake Kreul, 8 (55.9)

CB Jeremiah Newcombe, 12 (55.7)

CB Reggie Powers III, 50 (54.8)

CB Markel Ford, 13 (52.4)

DT Danny Saili, 2 (50.4)

DT Trent Wilson, 13 (49.6)

LB James Nesta, 61 (48.9)

DE Bishop Thomas, 19 (46.9)

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.