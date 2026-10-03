The Good, Bad and Ugly Stats Behind Oklahoma’s First Month of 2026

NORMAN — The first third of Oklahoma’s 2026 season is in the books.

The Sooners are 2-2 with wins over UTEP and New Mexico and losses to Michigan and Georgia. Oklahoma will battle No. 1 Texas after its bye week before taking on seven other SEC opponents in a row to end the regular season.

For the most part, OU’s defense has been strong. The offense, on the other hand, hasn’t been in a rhythm since its 51-0 win over UTEP in Week 1.

Here are the numbers that define the highs and lows of Oklahoma’s first four games:

The good

122.5

The Sooners are allowing only 122.5 yards per game, which ranks first in the SEC. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton had the biggest day against OU’s secondary, and even the Bulldogs’ star signal caller logged fairly pedestrian numbers — 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception — against the Sooners. OU’s secondary hasn’t been perfect, but the Sooners haven’t made it easy for opposing signal callers.

84.9

Oklahoma defensive back Peyton Bowen is Oklahoma’s highest graded defensive player, per Pro Football Focus, at 84.9. His stellar grade currently stands as his best at Oklahoma. As a junior in 2025, Bowen registered a 78.6 PFF defensive grade.

3

Oklahoma’s tight ends have already caught three touchdown passes in four weeks. Rocky Beers got on the board first against UTEP and added another one in the Georgia game. Hayden Hansen notched one of only two touchdowns for the Sooners in their 14-6 win over New Mexico. Last year, Kaden Helms was the only tight end who caught a touchdown pass, and his came in OU’s lopsided win over Kent State.

The bad

1

Oklahoma’s defensive backs haven’t lapsed many times so far, but they have to cause more chaos. Omarion Robinson is responsible for OU’s only interception, and it came in the second half of the Sooners’ 41-13 loss to Georgia. The Sooners struggled to pick off opposing quarterbacks last year, and considering how poorly the offense played in the first month of 2026, they badly need to lean on takeaways.

34 percent

OU has converted on only 34 percent of its third downs. That dismal conversion percentage puts the Sooners at 14th in the SEC, ahead of only Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Even middling offenses like South Carolina and Texas A&M are converting at a higher clip than the Sooners.

The ugly

44 pressures

Oklahoma’s offensive line has regressed from 2025, and the 44 pressures allowed show that. Quarterback John Mateer has made his fair share of self-inflicted mistakes, but the line has also done him no favors.

27

As mentioned, Mateer has struggled. He has turned the ball over six times in four games, and as a team, the Sooners have turned the ball over 10 times. OU’s opponents have scored only 64 points, and 27 of those have come off of turnovers.

2.9

Oklahoma still hasn’t found a groove on the ground. The Sooners tailbacks are averaging only 2.9 yards per carry. OU has scored only two rushing touchdowns in 2026, and both of them came in Week 1 against UTEP.

49

Oklahoma’s defense has been strong overall, but tackling has been an issue. The Sooners missed 49 tackles in their first four games. Individually, Owen Heinecke is responsible for a team-high 10 missed tackles. OU did, however, improve in this department against Georgia, missing only four tackles.

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