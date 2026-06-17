Ranking the Top Five Linebackers Who Will Face Oklahoma in 2026

NORMAN — The level of difficulty increased dramatically for Oklahoma’s offense when the Sooners joined the SEC.

The conference is known for having some of college football’s stingiest defenses every year. Specifically, the SEC puts elite linebackers in the NFL, year in and year out.

Between the Sooners’ nine conference games and their showdown with Michigan, OU will see several future professional linebackers commanding their respective defenses.

Here are the top five linebackers who will battle the Sooners in the fall:

5. Ty’Anthony Smith, Texas

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) celebrates after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Longhorns must deal with life after Anthony Hill Jr., and that means junior Ty’Anthony Smith will see a larger role in 2026.

Smith played in 12 games last year, logging 60 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. His most notable showing came in the Longhorns’ Cheez-It Citrus Bowl win over Michigan when he notched both of his interceptions and eight solo tackles.

Texas’ defense is set up well to be one of the SEC’s best in 2026. If he and newcomer Rasheem Biles have strong chemistry, the unit can reach its full potential.

4. Raylen Wilson, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With CJ Allen now in the NFL, Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson is set to be the leader in the Bulldogs’ linebacker room.

As a junior in 2025, Wilson made 14 starts. He finished the year with 74 total tackles, 30 solo stops, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a pass breakup.

Wilson is particularly strong at finishing tackles, as he ended his 2025 campaign with an 85.8 Pro Football Focus (PFF) tackling grade.

Alongside Chris Cole, Wilson is part of an elite linebacker corps. He’ll be a key defensive piece for the Bulldogs as they go for their third SEC title in a row.

3. Ray Coney, Texas A&M

Ray Coney of Fairfield checks in against Mason at Dwire Field in Mason Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. | Michael Noyes for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

A Tulsa transfer, Ray Coney will look to replicate the production of former Texas A&M standout Taurean York.

Coney was one of the nation’s top linebackers for the Golden Hurricane last year. The 6-2, 240-pound linebacker made 129 total tackles and also registered 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. He boasted a stellar 87.6 PFF defensive grade.

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Obviously, the SEC is a much more challenging league than the American Conference. But the Aggies are banking on him to be similarly disruptive in College Station.

If fellow Texas A&M linebacker Daymion Sanford can get healthy, the Aggies could quietly have one of college football’s best linebacker rooms in 2026.

2. Keaton Thomas, Ole Miss

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) is tackled by Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) during the first half at McLane Stadium. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Another transfer, Keaton Thomas signed with Ole Miss after a superb season at Baylor in 2025.

Thomas notched 103 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three pass breakups, a sack, an interception and a scoop-and-score touchdown. Despite playing on a Baylor defense that struggled mightily, Thomas had a star-studded season that allowed him to earn his opportunity in the SEC.

The Rebels badly need a linebacker to step up after TJ Dottery, who made 98 tackles last year, followed former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin to LSU.

Thomas is proven at the Power Four level, and under a defensive-minded coach like Pete Golding, he should quickly make a major impact in Oxford.

1. Rasheem Biles, Texas

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) reacts after scoring a pick-six touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The aforementioned Biles, who transferred to Texas from Pittsburgh, is widely viewed as a preseason candidate for the Butkus Award, given annually to college football’s top linebacker.

Biles played in 10 games for the Panthers in 2025, ending his junior season with 101 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, 4.5 sacks, two pick-sixes, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Biles was a Second Team All-ACC selection last year and posted an 83.7 PFF defensive grade. The linebacker has proven to be one of the nation’s best run-stoppers, as he registered a remarkable 89.3 PFF run-defense grade in 2025.

It will be hard for anyone to replicate the production that Hill consistently put together for the Longhorns. But Biles — who is listed at 6-1 and 220 pounds — seems poised to do that and more for Texas.