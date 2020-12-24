RB Camar Wheaton picks Crimson Tide over OU

A year after Jase McClellan flipped from OU to Alabama, Sooners miss out on one of 2021's top running back talents

Camar Wheaton on his OU visit OU football / SoonerSports.com

After much speculation, Oklahoma still has not landed its running back for the 2021 class.

Camar Wheaton, the No. 9-ranked player in SI All-American’s SI99, picked Alabama over the Sooners on Wednesday.

Wheaton has been largely silent about the recruiting process before announcing on Twitter back on Dec. 4 that he had narrowed his choices to OU and ‘Bama and would reveal his pick on Dec. 23. That remained Wheaton’s last post until Wednesday.

Wheaton, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior at Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, TX, is widely considered one of the top running backs in the 2021 recruiting class.

WHEATON’S SI ALL-AMERICAN EVAL

“Wheaton is a home run threat at every opportunity,” per his SI All-American evaluation, “a game-breaker who should contend for carries the moment he steps on a college campus. The dynamic one-cut style combines with track star speed in any offense, reminiscent of LeSean McCoy at the same stage.

“With the tools to develop into a three-down back and factor into the passing game, there won't be much reason for Wheaton to sit at any level.”

Wheaton’s decision adds to OU’s misery from last year, when 5-star Aledo, TX, running back Jase McClellan flipped from Oklahoma to Alabama on National Signing Day.

While OU struggled to run the football for much of the 2020 season after Trey Sermon transferred, Kennedy Brooks opted out and Rhamondre Stevenson missed five games under suspension, McClellan was mainly a special teams contributor in Tuscaloosa — but also got 23 carries for 245 yards during his freshman year, including a team-best 80-yard run.

