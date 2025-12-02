Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle Looks to Unlock Explosive Potential for Playoff Run
As the groans began to rise in volume following John Mateer's third interception against LSU, Ben Arbuckle kept holding faith that the Bayou Bengals would present him with another chance.
Specifically, Oklahoma's first-year offensive coordinator identified that once the Sooner offense found itself in second-and-long situations, LSU would often use cover zero — man-to-man coverage, no deep safety, lots of blitz pressure. It had happened on several occasions throughout the game, but OU would either hand the ball off to Tory Blaylock or pick up a short completion.
With the game and Oklahoma's playoff hopes dwindling, Arbuckle didn't want to waste another opportunity.
"You got a feel for how the defensive coordinator was going to call it," Arbuckle said Monday. "We get to second-and-long and he’s bringing pressure. Then we got to another second-and-long, I said to the guys that we were going to run a screen and wouldn’t you know it, they’re in cover zero."
On second-and-10, the resulting play was a Deion Burks tunnel screen that went for 45 yards and a game-tying touchdown.
Now, Arbuckle hopes the next few weeks can be dedicated to making plays more frequently like the one Burks made within the Sooner offense.
"One thing we need to get better at is, how can we continue to generate more explosive plays," Arbuckle said during his appearance on "Sooner Sports Talk."
"Not just vertically down the field, but horizontally with screens and stretches. That is what we can work towards this week."
If Oklahoma's offense has any saving grace, it's that they seem to create explosive plays at critical moments.
With just over two minutes to go in Neyland Stadium, clinging to a two-point lead, Xavier Robinson rushed for a 43-yard gain where he voluntarily downed it at the 1-yard line. The game was put on ice from there.
Against Alabama, Mateer rushed for a 20-yard touchdown following a forced fumble on a punt return to extend the Sooner lead on the road.
Isaiah Sategna III's long touchdown catches against Missouri and LSU gave Oklahoma's leads they never surrendered.
The down-to-down effectiveness is more than likely an offseason chore to improve. But, there's hope that Arbuckle and Mateer can use this time off to make these explosive plays more commonplace.
One factor that should be baked into the equation: Oklahoma played great defenses all season long.
Here are the Sooners' Power Four opponents in 2025, their defensive SP+ rating and the result of the game:
- 12th (W)
- 15th (W)
- 17th (L)
- 30th (W)
- 19th (L)
- 61st (W)
- 6th (W)
- 13th (W)
- 9th (W)
Taking out defensive scores, the Sooners averaged just under 20 points per game against a defensive gauntlet that averages out to 20th in SP+ rankings. For context, Texas averaged 25.4 points per game against an average defensive SP+ defensive rating of 37.22
Again, the offensive improvment most Sooner fans truly want will have to wait for winter conditioning, spring ball and fall camp — if it does improve. But, a battle-tested offense with a few weeks off to heal and recover can hold out hope that explosive plays can counterbalance their lack of down-to-down effectiveness.
"Our upcoming opponent is ourselves," Arbuckle said. "How can we be really proactive with our players taking care of their bodies, healing, getting back in the weight room, focusing on ourselves so that whenever we know what’s going to happen, we’re ready."