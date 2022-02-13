Skip to main content

Report: Adrian Peterson Arrested on Plane After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Peterson and his wife were in LA for a Super Bowl party, and after the alleged incident, the plane was returned to the terminal and he was allegedly detained.

According to TMZ, former Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence on Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport.

The report cited unnamed “aw enforcement sources” who told TMZ Peterson was taken off a flight from LA to Houston about 8:30 Sunday morning.

Adrian Peterson and wife Ashley Brown in 2017

Adrian Peterson and wife Ashley Brown in 2017

Authorities apparently responded to a disturbance on the plane involving Peterson and his wife Ashley. The plane was departing and had to turn around, the report said, due to a “verbal and physical alternation between a man and a woman.”

The couple was in LA to attend a Super Bowl event put on by DirecTV.

After the plane departed as scheduled (with Ashley still on board), a representative for the Petersons told TMZ, “Earlier today Adrian and his wife Ashley had a verbal argument on a flight, and he was removed from the plane. This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly."

The report also said a source close to the situation said Peterson will “be released from custody soon.”

