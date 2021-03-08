Report: Bob Stoops lands new gig

Is Bob Stoops is still looking for that post-retirement hobby? Or has he officially settled into a second career in television?

The New York Post reported Monday that Stoops will replace Urban Meyer on the Fox Sports "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show.

Stoops, 60, stepped down as coach at Oklahoma after 17 seasons in June 2017 and handed the reins to Lincoln Riley.

He's been special assistant to athletic director Joe Castiglione and even got back into coaching with the XFL's Dallas Renegades before that league went under during the pandemic. He's also been a tequila pitchman.

Citing an unnamed source, the Daily News reported that Stoops spoke with Meyer about what the job entails and that the network has been "zeroed in on Stoops" since Meyer took the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job.

Fox got serious about its pregame show in 2019 by adding college football inventory and by hiring Meyer, and he elevated the "Big Noon Kickoff" profile as a competitor to ESPN's "College GameDay."

Stoops will be in Fox's Los Angeles studios with host Rob Stone and analysts Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush and Brady Quinn. Leinart and Bush are former USC Heisman Trophy winners who first crossed paths with Stoops when the Trojans and Sooners met in the 2004-05 Orange Bowl, a 55-19 USC national championship victory.

Stoops, the winningest coach in OU history with 190 career victories, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame this year.