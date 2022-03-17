Report: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Requests Trade From Cleveland

The request comes on the heels of the Browns making it clear they were searching for other options at starting quarterback.

The end of the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears imminent.

Two days after the former Oklahoma quarterback posted a statement on social media that seemed to imply he believed he was on the way out from the Browns, Mayfield has now officially requested a trade from the team per multiple reports.

“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on,” Mayfield told ESPN's Adam Schefter. “The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.”

The news comes just a short while after it was reported that Cleveland was out of the running in the sweepstakes to land Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson, although the damage had clearly been done in terms of burning the bridge with Mayfield.

Since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield has had an up and down first four professional seasons - albeit in far from favorable circumstances.

Through a plethora of coaching changes and injuries, Mayfield has still managed to provide stability at the signal-caller spot for the Browns which had evaded the franchise for many years prior to his arrival.

Two seasons ago, Mayfield led Cleveland to their first playoff win in 26 years. Now, he and the Browns appear to be headed for a split.

However, in another interesting wrinkle per ESPN's Jake Trotter, Cleveland has already informed Mayfield that they are not going to be "accommodating his request."

