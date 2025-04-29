Report: Former Oklahoma RB Lands at South Florida

Oklahoma RB transfer Sam Franklin has signed with South Florida, @mzenitz and I have learned for @247Sports.



Franklin ran for 132 yards on 7.3 ypc last season. He came to Oklahoma from UT Martin, where he ran for 1,378 yards durning the 2023 season. https://t.co/uaU7hlVd4m pic.twitter.com/LnkMFbVcVW