Report: Former Oklahoma WR Lands With Mississippi State
Former Oklahoma wide receiver Brenen Thompson reportedly has a new home.
He will reunite with former OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as he’s signed with Mississippi State, On3’s Pete Nakos reported on Friday.
A product of Spearman, TX, the 5-foot-9 receiver ended as the Sooners’ fourth-leading receiver in 2024. He caught 10 passes for 230 yards and two scores.
In 2023, he battled injuries but still caught seven balls for 241 yards and two touchdowns.
Prior to suiting up for the Crimson and Cream, Thompson played one year for Texas.
He’ll have one year of edibility remaining at Mississippi State, where he could potentially also reunite with former OU quarterback Jackson Arnold.
Thompson was the sixth Oklahoma wide receiver to enter the transfer portal, following Jaquaize Pettaway, Nic Anderson, J.J. Hester, Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony.
Follow Along: Oklahoma Transfer Portal Tracker
Deion Burks and Jayden Gibson have yet to enter the portal, and if they both return they’ll be joined by this year’s freshman class that saw Zion Ragins, Zion Kearney and Ivan Carreon all get some run.
The Sooners also signed Checotah, OK, star Elijah Thomas and Emmanuel Choice in the 2025 recruiting class at receiver.
Jones is expected to be very active in adding proven receivers via the transfer portal, which has been open officially since Monday.
Players have until Dec. 28 to enter the transfer portal, but they do not have to select a school by the Dec. 28 deadline to be immediately eligible once landing with a new program.