Report: Oklahoma Adds Assistant Strength Coach

James Dobson previously spent time as the head strength and conditioning coach at Nebraska and Vanderbilt.

Oklahoma’s coaching staff continues to grow.

According to a report from On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the Sooners have made another addition to the staff on Thursday bringing in James Dobson as an assistant strength coach.

As Zenitz notes, Dobson has previously served as the head strength and conditioning coach at Nebraska under Bo Pelini and at Vanderbilt under Derek Mason.

Dobson now pairs with Jerry Schmidt, who returned to Oklahoma as the director of sports enhancement and strength and conditioning last month.

Under Brent Venables, it is clear the Sooners have taken a very serious approach to bolstering their staff with assistants and analysts.

OU has already made a medley of additions since Venables took over and are likely not done as they continue to build a formidable staff to help build the program into a place ready for the transition to the SEC.