Report: Oklahoma DC Alex Grinch Among Assistants to Follow Lincoln Riley to USC

Grinch has been the defensive coordinator for the Sooners since the beginning of the 2019 season.

It has certainly been a tumultuous last 24 hours for the Oklahoma Sooners as they try to weather the storm felt by head coach Lincoln Riley leaving the program to take over at USC.

While the initial reaction understandably goes to what players may also take the trip out west, along with future recruits, Riley was never going to be the only coach on staff to make the move once it went down - and now details at who will be joining him in California are emerging.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and assistant head coach/passing game coordinator/outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons will be among the staff members joining the Trojans.

Grinch came to Norman as the defensive coordinator beginning with the 2019 season and has helped the Sooners undergo a radical defensive turnaround since his arrival.

While fans have been frustrated at times with inconsistent play, it is inarguable the improvement from 2018, the last season before Grinch, to 2021.

Alex Grinch BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Simmons came to Oklahoma as the outside receivers coach in February of 2015 and has slowly risen up the Sooners staff up to being named the associate head coach last spring.

Bedenbaugh, meanwhile, is the longest tenured of the group and perhaps will be the most jarring to see don another logo.

Since coming to Oklahoma in 2013, Bedenbaugh helped build the Sooners into one of the country’s most consistent producers of offensive line talent.

Although, the position group had left something to be desired in recent seasons. But, the loss is still significant as Bedenbaugh is certainly considered among the elite at his position in the entire country.

These three coaches are not necessarily the only ones joining Riley, but the first names to appear to be confirmed.

SI Sooners will continue to update as more information on what coaches will be heading to Los Angeles comes to light.

