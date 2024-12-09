Report: Oklahoma Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal
Oklahoma defensive back Kani Walker is hitting the transfer portal for the second time.
After three seasons in Norman, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Walker will be searching for a new place to call home in college football. Walker came to OU after starting his college career at Louisville, where he played five games in 2021.
Walker arrived at Oklahoma in 2022, and his role steadily increased over his three years with the Sooners.
He made five appearances for OU, logging three tackles and one tackle for loss. In 2023, Walker played 10 games for the Sooners and started in three, finishing with 24 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and five passes defended.
Walker was a regular on Oklahoma’s defense in 2024, playing in 11 of the Sooners’ 12 regular-season games. The defensive back logged a career-high 18 solo tackles in his redshirt junior year and also got an interception and seven pass deflections.
Walker played 424 snaps throughout the 2024 season, which was the second most on Oklahoma's secondary behind freshman cornerback Eli Bowen.
Out of Suwanee, GA, Walker was a consensus 3-star prospect in high school. 247 Sports rated Walker the No. 69 cornerback of the 2020 class.
Walker is the third Sooners defensive back to be reportedly entering the transfer portal, along with Jayden Rowe and Erik McCarty. Rowe played in four games at Oklahoma; McCarty played in one.
The trio of defensive backs are the only three members of Brent Venables and Zac Alley's defense to be headed to the portal so far.
Even with those three seemingly departing from the program, the Sooners will get reinforcements from their 2025 Early Signing Day class.
Oklahoma HC Brent Venables on 2025 DB Signees: ‘It’s a Confident Group’
The Sooners inked five defensive back recruits — Trystan Haynes, Courtland Guillory, Omarion Robinson, Marcus Wimberly and Maliek Hawkins — on Wednesday. Haynes and Guillory are rated as 4-star prospects by 247 Sports, while Robinson, Wimberly and Hawkins are 3-stars.
This year's NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday. To be eligible to play right away in 2025, players must enter their name into the transfer portal before Dec. 28. The spring portal window runs from April 16-25, 2025.