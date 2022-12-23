Report: Oklahoma DL Target David Hicks Signs With Texas A&M

Oklahoma’s hopes of landing the nation’s top defensive line recruit officially died on Friday.

David “DJ” Hicks, a 5-star prospect and the top-rated interior d-lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, has been verbally committed to Texas A&M since September, and he followed through with that by signing with the Aggies. The news was first reported by On3 recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett.

Fawcett's Twitter post was quickly retweeted by Hicks.

It’s the second year in a row the Aggies have landed the best defensive lineman in the country. Last year A&M landed 5-star Walter Nolen of Powell, TN.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Hicks played last year at Paetow High School in Katy, TX after playing his junior season at Allen, TX. He played his freshmen and sophomore seasons at Morton Ranch High School in Katy.

The Sooners could have used a boost on the defensive line, but still signed Ashton Sanders (6-1, 270), Derrick LeBlanc (6-5, 265) and Markus Strong (6-3, 265). OU’s class ranks No. 5 nationally in the 247 Sports team rankings and is No. 12, according to Sports Illustrated.

