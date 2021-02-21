Report: Oklahoma football player seriously injured in off-campus bathroom bar brawl

Spencer Jones, the holder and wide receiver on the OU football team, is "lucky he didn't lose the eye altogether" in a recent fight at an off campus bar

Oklahoma football player Spencer Jones was seriously injured in an off-campus fight and required facial surgery that may have saved his eye.

That’s according to a report late Saturday night from the OU Daily.

Daily sports editor Mason Young and senior sports reporter Austin Curtright detailed the situation after a conversation with Jones’ Norman attorney, Woody Glass, who said the fight in a men’s room at Logie’s on the Corner after midnight on Feb. 13-14 ended up with his client requiring surgery from Norman surgeon Dr. Perry Brooks.

Glass told The Daily that Brooks performed a four-hour outpatient surgery on Feb. 16 and had to rebuild Jones’ left orbital socket.

“Dr. Brooks came out of that surgery saying he’s extraordinarily lucky at this point, that he’s lucky he didn’t lose the eye altogether,” Glass told The Daily “ … and thinks everything is eventually going to come back to normal, but it’s going to take a while for him to fully recover.”

Spencer Jones (87) Pool photo

Jones is the holder on placekicks and last fall was accorded the Mortell Holder of the Year Award, a tongue-in-cheek honor that recognizes college football holders. Originally from Nashville, Jones first played college football at Liberty before transferring to OU.

The incident was caught on video and posted on social media as Jones and a companion got into a violent bathroom brawl with two other men.

In the video, which contains explicit language, Jones can be seen arguing with one of the men and telling him to “get the f*** out of here” before a physical altercation begins.



“He was trying to de-escalate that situation,” Glass told The Daily. “But … he became the victim of this vicious assault you’ve seen.”