Report: Oklahoma Loses Another WR Commit
Just days before National Signing Day, Oklahoma’s 2025 recruiting class has suffered another blow.
Wide receiver Gracen Harris, a two-sport star from Ennis, TX, is no longer an OU commit. He told On3’s Hayes Fawcett that he has officially decommitted from OU but still intends to sign somewhere when the Early Signing Period opens on Wednesday.
Harris, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound speedster, has been verbally committed to OU since May 1, 2023.
However, a source close to the program tells Sooners On SI that Harris is an unfortunate casualty of what head coach Brent Venables has referred to as the “carnage” of the coming NCAA scholarship adjustments.
Essentially, Harris still wanted to go to OU, and OU still wanted to take him. But a coming numbers crunch forced Venables to make a hard and unpopular decision. And it won't be his last.
Although the SEC has reportedly decided to use its autonomous authority and maintain its 85-scholarship limit (with 20 walk-ons) for 2025-26, it is expected the SEC will eventually conform to the NCAA’s coming rule changes when details from the landmark House v. NCAA settlement are revealed, resulting in a revenue sharing model between schools and athletes that is expected to start at around $22 million annually.
Power conference commissioners have established that they will move from the current NCAA limits of 85 scholarships and 105 total players on the roster to a flat 105 roster limit, with 105 scholarships available for schools willing to provide the maximum — although those scholarships will be able to be split among multiple players.
That is forcing football programs and coaches into some difficult decisions that are based strictly on making the future numbers work.
“Again, the real carnage is getting our roster to 105,” Venables said at his weekly press conference on Nov. 20. “So what does that mean? That means you’re going to have to tell several players that they don’t have a spot. That’s the only thing that has caused me just anxiousness. It’s just not good.”
It means that players — those currently on the roster and high school or junior college prospects who have been offered full scholarships — can have their existing deals altered or dropped with little notice.
In Harris’ case, it means the loss of a four-year starter at Ennis who has compiled 258 career receptions for 4,242 yards (16.4 yards per catch), 37 touchdown catches and three 1,000-yard seasons.
Harris also produced 1,249 career rushing yards (8.4 yards per carry) and 12 TDs on the ground as well as 768 passing yards and nine TD throws, 351 yards on kick returns and 548 yards and a touchdown on punt returns — a whopping 7,157 all-purpose yards and 59 total touchdowns in his career.