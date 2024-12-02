Report: Oklahoma Loses Another WR Commit

BREAKING: Class of 2025 WR Gracen Harris has Decommitted from Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 5’10 170 WR from Ennis, TX had been Committed to the Sooners since May 2023



He still plans to sign on December 4thhttps://t.co/UBCposuflo pic.twitter.com/nlNgv0vfXX